WAVERLY – Bremer County and the rest of the state currently is in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, according to a news release issued by the Bremer County Health Department on Tuesday.
Phase 1A includes healthcare personnel and staff of long-term care facilities.
The next phase is Phase is 1B, which will be administered to Iowans 75 years of age and older, as well as other high-risk populations including:
•Individuals with disabilities living in home settings; correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated;
•Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings (not including college dormitories);
•Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers that work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing;
•PK-12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers;
•First responders (firefighters, police officers and child welfare workers;
•Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety;
•Government officials, to ensure continuity of government including government staff, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
Bremer County has not been allocated vaccines for Phase 1B at this time, according to the release.
BCHD will provide more guidance and publish more information when it becomes available on its website: bremercounty.iowa.gov/departments/health_department/coronavirus_(covid-19).php