Lansing Kee (5-3) at Janesville (7-1)
What: 8-man playoffs, second round
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Admission: $6
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Twitter: @VanMan1973
Last week: Kee beat Turkey Valley 50-24; Janesville beat Riceville 76-12.
Last meeting: Janesville won 65-12 on Oct. 29, 2014.
Facts: Kee junior quarterback Damon Weber has accounted for 23 touchdowns this season, including 15 rushing scores. He also leads Kee with 71.5 total tackles, including 52 solo stops and eight tackles for loss. Junior running back Landon Reams has rushed for 429 yards and six touchdowns, and has returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Junior running back Buddy Hill has scored four rushing touchdowns, while classmate Tyson Cota has returned a punt for a touchdown. ... Janesville won its first playoff game since 2015 last week. Janesville is 3-0 all-time against Kee. Wildcats junior quarterback Leo Dodd is an all-around threat: He’s thrown for 1,165 yards and 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Carson Pariseau ranks seventh in 8-man with 1,237 rushing yards, and his 25 rushing touchdowns are tied for second in 8-man. Junior receiver Wiley Sherburne has hauled in 21 catches for 420 yards and six scores. Junior Jared Hoodjer is second in 8-man with 90.5 tackles.
North Iowa (5-2) at Tripoli (6-1)What: 8-man playoffs, second round
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Admission: $6
Last week: North Iowa beat Northwood-Kensett 38-36; Tripoli beat Rockford 60-0.
Last meeting: Tripoli won 42-6 on Sept. 13, 2019.
Facts: North Iowa junior quarterback Brett Doege has thrown for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Senior running back Tyler Murray leads North Iowa with nine rushing scores, while classmate Max Schaefer has rushed for a team-best 691 yards and has scored seven touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Noah Hofmann has snagged 17 catches for 288 yards and six touchdowns. ... Tripoli senior quarterback Conner Piehl ranks fifth in 8-man in all-purpose yards. Piehl has completed 42 of 74 passes for 635 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s rushed for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns on the season. Junior Austin Bremner leads 8-man with 14.5 quarterback sacks. Senior Blake Brocka leads Tripoli with 57 total tackles, including 40 solo stops, 1.5 quarterback sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Newman Catholic (6-2) at Wapsie Valley (7-1)
What: Class A playoffs, second round
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Admission: $6
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Twitter: @TylerPoslosky
Last week: Newman Catholic beat North Butler 49-14; Wapsie Valley beat Starmont 58-0.
Last meeting: Newman Catholic won 14-0 on Nov. 2, 2009.
Facts: This game could shape up to be an air-raid between two of the top quarterbacks in Class A. Newman Catholic sophomore quarterback Max Burt has thrown for 1,358 yards with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. Junior running back Jack Maznio has rushed for a team-best seven touchdowns and 528 yards. Senior running back Cade Schilling leads Newman Catholic with 119 carries and has scored six touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Nash Holmgaard has recorded 21 catches for 439 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse ranks first in Class A with 23 touchdown passes. He’s thrown just one interception on the season. Risse has completed 84 of 148 passes for 1,348 yards. Meanwhile, senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei has rushed for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he leads the Warriors with 59.5 tackles. Senior wide receiver Blayde Bellis ranks second in Class A with 10 touchdown catches. Classmate Tyler Ott has snagged seven touchdown catches.
Denver (5-3) at Cascade (6-2)What: Class 1A playoffs, second round
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Admission: $6
Last week: Denver beat Sumner-Fredericksburg 53-7; Cascade beat Wilton 55-0.
Last meeting: First meeting between the two schools.
Facts: Denver senior quarterback Isaac Besh continues to improve. He’s thrown for 900 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. Sophomore running back Ethan Schoville has 112 carries for 526 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Caylor Hoffer ranks fourth in Class 1A with eight touchdown catches. Senior Brennen Graber is fifth in Class 1A with 68.5 tackles. ... Cascade sophomore running back Jack Menster leads Class 1A with 1,485 yards and 21 touchdowns. Senior Ted Weber ranks third in Class 1A with 7.5 quarterback sacks. Weber has posted 45 tackles this season.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers