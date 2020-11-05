Don Bosco (8-0) at Janesville (9-1)
What: 8-man state quarterfinal
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Admission: $8
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Last week: Don Bosco beat Tripoli 44-38; Janesville beat New London 66-22.
Last meeting: Don Bosco won 62-7 on Sept. 20, 2019.
Facts: The two best offenses in 8-man will go head to head Friday night with a trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on the line. ... Don Bosco is riding a 21-game winning streak and leads the all-time series 4-0. ... The Dons could be without junior standout Cade Tenold, who had surgery on his knee last week. ... Senior quarterback Cael Frost is the premier dual-threat quarterback in the state. He ranks second in 8-man with 1,939 rushing yards. third with 49 rushing touchdowns, third with 2,755 all-purpose yards and is fourth with a 164.8 quarterback rating. Junior Carson Tenold has 11 rushing touchdowns and has hauled in nine catches for 215 yards and three scores. He also leads the Dons defensively with 68 total tackles, including 48 solo stops and 8.5 tackles for loss. The Dons are tops in 8-man with 59 rushing touchdowns and in rushing yards (3,081). They average more than 10 yards per carry. Don Bosco surrendered 38 points last week in a win over Tripoli – the most points it has allowed since Sept. 23, 2016. ... The Wildcats, meanwhile, boast the best running back in the state in senior Carson Pariseau. Through 10 games, Pariseau leads 8-man with 34 rushing scores and is third with 1,674 rushing yards. Junior quarterback Leo Dodd has thrown for 1,492 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He ranks third in 8-man with a 166.1 quarterback rating. Junior receiver Wiley Sherburne has snagged 26 passes for 527 yards and seven touchdowns. Janesville owns the second-best rushing attack in 8-man with 2,947 yards and has scored the most touchdowns (85). Defensively, the Wildcats are just as stout. Junior Jared Hoodjer is a ball hawk; he leads 8-man with 118.5 total tackles. As a team, the Wildcats lead 8-man with 511.5 total tackles. ... “We are extremely excited to be in this situation,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “When football started back in August, who knew if we would even get a chance to play a game, let alone 10 of them and be playing in the quarterfinals? Looking forward to a huge challenge against a very good Don Bosco team. They are the returning champs, ranked No. 1, have a huge winning streak, because they are well-coached, have great players, community support, know how to win and they just compete in everything in Gilbertville. They know how to win and are willing to put in the work to be successful. We are looking forward to the matchup and playing in the quarterfinals for only the fourth time in school history. This team has the chance to do something for the first time, by playing in the semis in the dome next week. We just have one thing standing in the way, and that is Don Bosco. We plan to do whatever it takes to get a victory Friday night and advance.”
Wapsie Valley (9-1) at Iowa City-Regina (8-1)
What: Class A state quarterfinal
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Regina Catholic
Admission: $8
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Last week: Wapsie Valley beat Lisbon 15-8; Iowa City-Regina beat Alburnett 28-7.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: This matchup features two of the best passing attacks in the state. Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse leads Class A with 25 touchdown passes and ranks fifth with 1,549 passing yards. Senior receiver Blayde Bellis is second in Class A with 12 touchdown catches. Bellis has caught 32 passes for 597 yards this season. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei ranks sixth in Class A with 1,280 rushing yards and has scored 15 touchdowns. He’s also tied for fourth with 82 total tackles and ranks third with 65 solo stops. The Warriors are tied for seventh in Class A with 49 touchdowns and are 11th in all-purpose yards (3,757). They rank fourth with 474 total tackles. ... Iowa City-Regina senior quarterback Ashton Cook leads Class A with 2,046 passing yards. Cook is fourth with 21 touchdowns passes and four with a 148.0 quarterback rating. Senior receiver Alec Wick ranks first in Class A with 14 touchdown catches and 986 receiving yards. Senior running back Theo Kolie has rushed for 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers