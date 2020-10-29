New London (7-1) at Janesville (8-1)
What: 8-man playoffs, third round
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Admission: $8
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Twitter: @TylerPoslosky
Last week: New London beat English Valleys 50-19; Janesville beat Kee High 62-26.
Last meeting: First meeting between the two schools.
Facts: New London sophomore quarterback Blaise Porter has been a dual-threat weapon this season. He ranks 10th in 8-man with 1,251 rushing yards and is tied for ninth with 23 rushing touchdowns. He’s completed 25 of 33 passes for 357 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception. Sophomore running back Boden Pickle has rushed for 313 yards and seven touchdowns, while senior running back Caydin Wahls has rushed for 379 yards and three scores. Wahls also has hauled in seven passes for 152 yards, including three touchdown grabs. Junior Carter Allen leads New London with 51 total tackles, including 38 solo stops, and is tied for eighth in 8-man with eight quarterback sacks. New London ranks first in 8-man with nine interceptions and leads 8-man with three defensive touchdowns. As a team, New London has forced 26 turnovers this season. ... Janesville junior quarterback Leo Dodd ranks sixth in 8-man with 1,349 passing yards to go along with his 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He’s second in 8-man with a 171.6 quarterback rating. Dodd also has rushed for 537 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior running back Carson Pariseau is fifth in 8-man with 1,481 rushing yards and his 30 rushing touchdowns is third in 8-man. Junior wide receiver Wiley Sherburne has caught 25 passes for 513 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Jared Hoodjer has hauled in 13 passes for 218 yards with six touchdowns. Hoodjer leads 8-man with 107 total tackles. The Wildcats rank first in 8-man with 76 offensive touchdowns this season.
Tripoli (7-1) at Don Bosco (7-0)
What: 8-man playoffs, third round
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Tripoli
Admission: $8
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Last week: Tripoli beat North Iowa 64-6; Don Bosco beat AGWSR 68-20.
Last meeting: Don Bosco won 56-0 on Sept. 27, 2019.
Facts: Tripoli senior quarterback Conner Piehl has completed 50 of 84 passes for 777 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Piehl also has rushed for 1,273 yards and 25 touchdowns. He ranks ninth in 8-man in rushing yards and fifth with 2,345 all-purpose yards. Senior Blake Brocka has rushed for 558 yards with eight touchdowns. Brocka leads Tripoli with 65 total tackles, including 44 solo stops, 1.5 quarterback sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Junior defensive end Austin Bremner ranks first in 8-man with 16.5 quarterback sacks this season. ... Don Bosco senior quarterback Cael Frost is one of the best in the state at running the ball. Frost ranks second in 8-man with 1,742 rushing yards and second with 31 rushing touchdowns. He’s thrown for 642 yards with 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Frost is fourth in 8-man with 2,384 all-purpose yards. Junior running back Carson Tenold has rushed for 401 yards with 11 touchdowns. He leads Don Bosco with 56 total tackles, including 38 solo stops and eight tackles for loss. The Dons rank first in 8-man with 56 rushing touchdowns.
Lisbon (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (8-1)
What: Class A playoffs, third round
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Fairbank
Admission: $8
Last week: Lisbon beat Maquoketa Valley 48-6; Wapsie Valley beat Newman Catholic 20-7.
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won 38-22 on Sept. 29, 2017.
Facts: Lisbon runs the football by committee. Junior running back Jamien Moore has rushed for a team-high 771 yards with 10 touchdowns. Sophomore Kaden Caspers has carried the ball 72 times for 540 yards with six touchdowns, while senior Cole Clark has rushed for 346 yards and six scores. Clark leads Lisbon with 55.5 total tackles, including 49 solo stops and four tackles for loss. Lisbon has recovered 13 fumbles and intercepted nine passes. ... Wapsie Valley is 4-1 all-time against Lisbon. Warriors senior quarterback Kobe Risse ranks first in Class A with 24 passing touchdowns. Risse has completed 91 of 161 passes for 1,456 yards. Senior receiver Blayde Bellis ranks second in Class A with 11 touchdown receptions. Classmate and running back Trevor Sauerbrei has rushed for 1,129 yards with 14 touchdowns and leads the Warriors with 71 total tackles, including 55 solo stops.
Denver (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-0)
What: Class 1A playoffs, third round
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Gowrie
Admission: $8
Last week: Denver beat Cascade 21-19; Southeast Valley beat Belmond-Klemme 50-13.
Last meeting: First meeting between the two schools.
Facts: Denver senior quarterback Isaac Besh has completed 55 of 124 passes for 944 yards with 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 558 yards and three scores. Sophomore running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for 616 yards and seven scores. Junior wide receiver Caylor Hoffer is tied for fourth in Class 1A with eight touchdown catches. Senior Brennen Graber ranks fifth in Class 1A with 72.5 tackles. ... Southeast Valley junior quarterback Kolson Kruse has thrown for 897 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. Kruse also has rushed 129 times for 625 yards with 11 trips to the end zone. Junior Lathe Muench has racked up 723 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns. Sophomore Justin Loseke leads Southeast Valley with 44 tackles.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers.