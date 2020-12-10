Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Bremer County Courthouse

Twenty Bremer County employees reached milestones in their service to the citizens of the county.

However, due to COVID-19, the county was unable to honor them with a reception, but they are being recognized with their names being listed below.

The employees were also given their kudos by being mentioned for the record at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Here are the employees who have reached milestones, along with the departments in which they serve and when they were hired:

Five years

Tom Nash, Custodian, March 9, 2015; Joseph Knecht, Engineer, Aug. 17, 2015; Douglas Lammers, Engineer, Aug. 24, 2015; Tyler Ollendieck, Engineer, Jan. 2, 2015; Amy Koch, Health, Dec. 19, 2014; Sarah Westendorf, Health, Nov. 23, 2015; David Lehman, Roadside, Feb. 17, 2015; Jason Ellison, Sheriff, June 4,2015; and Lucy McPherson, Sheriff, Oct. 8, 2015.

Ten years

Sary In, CBS, July 21, 2010; Bradley Kuethe, CBS, Jan. 25, 2010; Nicholas Bergmann, Engineer, July 1, 2010; and Adam Spray, Sheriff, Nov. 15, 2010.

Fifteen years

Sheri Joebgen, CBS, March 29, 2005; Angela Nelson, Mental Health, March 29, 2005; Wayne Meyer, Public Safety Center, April 4, 2005; Johnathan Wehling, Sheriff, June 20, 2005; and Ken Kammeyer, Supervisors, Jan. 1, 2005.

Twenty years

Scott Meier, Engineer, Aug. 21, 2000.

Thirty-five years

Jessy Kern, Engineer, June 10, 1985.

Trending Food Videos