Twenty Bremer County employees reached milestones in their service to the citizens of the county.
However, due to COVID-19, the county was unable to honor them with a reception, but they are being recognized with their names being listed below.
The employees were also given their kudos by being mentioned for the record at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Here are the employees who have reached milestones, along with the departments in which they serve and when they were hired:
Five years
Tom Nash, Custodian, March 9, 2015; Joseph Knecht, Engineer, Aug. 17, 2015; Douglas Lammers, Engineer, Aug. 24, 2015; Tyler Ollendieck, Engineer, Jan. 2, 2015; Amy Koch, Health, Dec. 19, 2014; Sarah Westendorf, Health, Nov. 23, 2015; David Lehman, Roadside, Feb. 17, 2015; Jason Ellison, Sheriff, June 4,2015; and Lucy McPherson, Sheriff, Oct. 8, 2015.
Ten years
Sary In, CBS, July 21, 2010; Bradley Kuethe, CBS, Jan. 25, 2010; Nicholas Bergmann, Engineer, July 1, 2010; and Adam Spray, Sheriff, Nov. 15, 2010.
Fifteen years
Sheri Joebgen, CBS, March 29, 2005; Angela Nelson, Mental Health, March 29, 2005; Wayne Meyer, Public Safety Center, April 4, 2005; Johnathan Wehling, Sheriff, June 20, 2005; and Ken Kammeyer, Supervisors, Jan. 1, 2005.
Twenty years
Scott Meier, Engineer, Aug. 21, 2000.
Thirty-five years
Jessy Kern, Engineer, June 10, 1985.