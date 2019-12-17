A Bremer County man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Eugene Bahr of Waverly won the 36th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 400 E. Bremer Ave. in Waverly, and claimed his prize on Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 48 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.51. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.