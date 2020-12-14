With the recent approval of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its immediate distribution across the country, local health officials are reminding Bremer County residents of availability of any shots.
Lindley Sharp, administrator with the Bremer County Health Department, told Waverly Newspapers in a follow-up to a press release sent Monday that there will be no Pfizer vaccinations available here.
“The Bremer County Health Department does not anticipate receiving shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, as there are no state approved vaccine providers in the county with the capability of the ultra-cold storage,” Sharp said. “Bremer County has been allocated doses of the Moderna vaccine. That vaccine will seek emergency approval on Dec. 17 and expected shipments nationwide to occur the week of Dec. 21.”
Pfizer’s vaccine utilizes messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology to prompt the body to develop antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory illness that was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. COVID-19 has so far infected 278,116 Iowans since March, as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, and killed 3,273, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Bremer County, 35 people have died out of 2,133 cases, while Butler County had 15 deaths from 1,154 cases.
Moderna’s vaccine also utilizes mRNA to activate the body’s defenses, but unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, which needs to be stored in supercold temperatures of at least 90 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, it can be stored at 4-below, like a standard freezer, according to media reports.
Still, the initial rollout of both vaccines, with two more from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca/Oxford University still to get approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2021, will have limited quantities.
Sharp said in Monday’s press release that whatever inventory is available to Bremer County would be prioritized to those populations deemed most in need by state and federal agencies.
“The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has determined the initial doses of vaccine go to health care personnel and residents in long term care facilities,” Sharp said. “As more vaccine becomes available, we will be able to offer the vaccine to more people.”
Forecasts for widespread availability to the public ranges anywhere from March to June 2021, according to multiple media reports.
Sharp wrote that once more vaccine becomes available, residents can find locations that would have inoculations available by going to the county health department’s website at www.bremercounty.iowa.gov, go to the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bremercountyhealthdepartment or click on www.vaccinefinder.org.
Meanwhile, to protect against COVID-19, the BCHD suggests residents stay home when sick, wash hands often or use alcohol-based sanitizer, stay 6 feet from others at all times, wear a mask when you can’t properly social distance, and recognize that older people as well as those with chronic health problems like diabetes, obesity, heart issues and organ transplants have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.