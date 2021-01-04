WAVERLY – Following the Emergency Use Auhtorization of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the Iowa Department of Health is partnering with the Bremer County Health Department, as well as other county health departments across the state, to begin vaccinating Iowans, according to a news release Monday afternoon.
As the vaccines become more available, Iowa's Infectious Disease Advisory Council plans to review guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control's Advisory Council on Immunization Practices to further prioritize populations to receive the vaccine in Iowa, the release stated. The IDAC currently is reviewing ACIP recommendations for Phase 1B and 1C priority populations.
"The Bremer County Health Department is working with facilities in our county to allocate vaccine doses to the Phase 1A priority populations," BCHD Administrator Lindley Sharp said in the release. "Bremer County will continue to provide updates for other priority populations as we receive additional allocations of vaccine. While right now, the vaccine is being made available to the priority populations, it is anticipated that by mid-2021, there should be enough vaccine for anyone who wants to receive it."
Bartels Lutheran Retirement staff and residents will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday, according to Chelsee Pedersen, director of assisted living at Bartels.
Until the vaccines are widely available to all, it is critical that Iowans continue to practice the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
•Wearing a mask or face covering
•Practice social distancing with those outside your household
•Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
•Stay home if you feel sick
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Bremer County can be found by visiting: www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/departments/health_department/covid-19_vaccine.php.