Amidst COVID-19 and social distancing regulations, events across the world have been canceled or moved to a virtual environment. Organizers were challenged to find creative ways to engage their community and host ongoing activities.
Relay for Life of Bremer County is one of those organizations that began to get creative with the way their event would be held during COVID-19.
With the help of social media, the non-profit cancer organization was able to host a series of events and raise more than $27,902 for the cause.
“I think even now more than ever people want to be connected to each other, and the committee did an amazing job of collaborating and bringing everyone together,” said Sarah Foster, American Cancer Society community manager. “We really wanted to showcase all of the different pieces and people that impact Relay For Life.”
Between June 1 and June 5, Relay for Life of Bremer County utilized social media to post about their sponsors, the teams, the survivors and caregivers, their silent auction and the relay itself. Photos and videos of the event were posted on the organization’s Facebook page, which included stories from survivors and their appreciation for the virtual event despite the pandemic.
Kelly Schrock, silent auction coordinator and member of Team Mary Ellen, said the event relies heavily on business donations. With the effects of the pandemic on local businesses and restaurants, organizers wanted to approach businesses in a way that allowed them to still donate.
“We were very fortunate this year, one of our team members had a gift card for $250 and donated it to the cause,” Schrock said. “Every business was in a different position, and they helped in a different way.”
The use of technology and social media helped inform the community about the silent auction, the schedule of events and share the stories of those who were set to be speakers at the in-person event.
Christa Leary, the social media coordinator for Bremer County Relay for Life, said the organization saw more engagement from the community members on social media than they had in the past. Leary highlighted that the use of social media in this virtual event will help change the future of Relay For Life.
“As we saw in 2008 with the flooding, we had to have a shorter relay and that changed the event and now we’re seeing a pandemic and that’s changing the event,” Leary said. “I think that breathes new life into the event as a whole and I think that the American Cancer Society recognizes that and the need for change and new life in the organization and the event. I think it’s going to be a good thing for us in the future.”
Foster emphasized the appreciation and gratefulness she and other committee members had for their volunteers and those who became involved through the virtual event.
“That night we had two volunteers who had luminaria bags on their front porches for people to pick up and that night we had someone post pictures of over 50 bags in their neighborhood,” Foster said. “There aren’t enough ways to say thank you to them, I’ve been doing this job for 10 years and this has been an adventure and a challenge but I am blown away by how our volunteers have stepped up and said: “We can do this.”
The following teams were recognized for their extraordinary efforts: Bosom Buddies, Butterflies of Hope, Fighting Frogs, Hearts of Hope, Hope Wins, Janet’s Lady Bit Fighters, Team Mary Ellen, Team PIA — Remembering Caleb — Striving for a Cure!, Team Brenda Team Strong, Team Larry, Team Simpson/Fincher, Team Taylor, & The Fighters.
The Relay For Life of Bremer County is supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s top sponsors include: Celebrations, Tents, Tables & Chairs, Kristi Demuth — American Family Insurance Agent — Waverly, IA, First National Bank, ICAN Advertising, Thrivent Financial – Monica Severson, Waverly Health Center, First Maxfield Mutual Taylor Physical and Occupational Therapy, and The Accel Group.