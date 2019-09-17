Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator Kip Ladage is encouraging residents to register with Alert Iowa for emergency notifications.
“Alert Iowa is a free emergency notification system available for landline telephones and mobile phones,” Ladage said. “We use the system to advise residents of county-wide emergencies such as weather warnings and localized emergencies, for example a missing child.”
Ladage shared an example of a localized use.
“If we have a missing child with a known ‘point last seen’ identified, we may notify all numbers in our system within a specified distance from that point last seen to be watching for the child. This process has been used in the past with success.”
Alert Iowa offers additional benefits to those who register.
“We have the ability to automatically issue weather alerts from the National Weather Service. With Alert Iowa, those who register will automatically receive Hazardous Materials, Law Enforcement, Shelter In Place, and Tornado Warnings,” Ladage said. “Additional weather conditions may also be selected by each subscriber. Blizzard, Flood and Winter Storm Warning Alerts will only be received between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.”
Ladage urged residents to consider carefully how many alerts they sign up for.
“If you sign up for every alert or nearly every alert, be prepared for your phone to notify you frequently,” he said. “It may be better to be conservative when you sign up and go with the standard notifications. You will still receive our local notices when we make them.”
Residents must register with Alert Iowa to take advantage of the system. Ladage advised subscribers to follow registration instructions carefully.
“In order to receive both text and voice alerts, you must enter your cell phone number twice. Select the ‘Text’ option the first time and the ‘Voice’ option the second time.”
Registration for Alert Iowa is available, free of charge, at the following link:
For additional information or assistance, contact the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency at (319) 352-0133.