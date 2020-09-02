Northwood-Kensett (0-1) at Clarksville (0-1)
Time: 7 p.m., Clarksville.
Last week: Clarksville lost 72-20 to AGWSR; Northwood-Kensett lost 38-21 to North Iowa.
Last meeting: Northwood-Kensett won 44-0 on Oct. 20, 2017.
Facts: Both the Indians and Vikings are looking for their first win of the 2020 season. ... Northwood-Kensett rushed for 180 yards last week. Senior Kael Julseth led the way with 96 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Senior Brandon Varner had 13 carries for 82 yards and a score.
Denver (0-1) at South Hardin (1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m., South Hardin High School.
Last week: Denver lost 42-20 to Wapsie Valley; South Hardin beat Iowa Falls-Alden 23-19.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.
Facts: Cyclones quarterback Isaac Besh completed 11 of 20 pass attempts for 131 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Wapsie Valley last week. ... Sophomore running back Ethan Schoville rushed for 56 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown. ... Denver allowed 386 total yards to Wapsie Valley ... South Hardin senior quarterback Dante Bolash completed 17 of 25 passes for 138 yards last week, while senior running back Beau Butler rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown. South Hardin rushed for 201 yards as a team last week. ... Junior Nathan Coffman had a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown last week.
Janesville (0-1) at AGWSR (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m., AGWSR High School.
Last week: Janesville lost 40-35 to Easton Valley; AGWSR beat Clarksville 72-20.
Last meeting: Janesville won 59-20 on Oct. 13, 2017.
Facts: Wildcats junior quarterback Leo Dodd was 8 of 20 for 208 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions last week. Meanwhile, senior running back Carson Pariseau rushed for 156 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns. ... Pariseau led Janesville with 14.5 total tackles, including 12 solo stops. Junior Jared Hoodjer posted 15 tackles, including seven solo stops, one quarterback sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. ... AGWSR rushed for 377 yards against Clarksville last week. Senior Jaden Penning led the ground attack with 250 yards on 12 carries and scored five touchdowns.
East Buchanan (1-0) at Wapsie Valley (1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Wapsie Valley High School.
Last week: Wapsie Valley beat Denver 42-20; East Buchanan beat Starmont 20-12.
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won 49-18 on Oct. 18, 2019.
Facts: Warriors senior quarterback Kobe Risse threw for five touchdowns and 215 yards against the Cyclones in the season opener last week. ... Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, while senior receiver Tyler Ott caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. ... East Buchanan senior quarterback TJ Lau completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 104 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back AJ Kremer rushed two touchdowns.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-1).
Time: 7 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School.
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Postville 34-0; North Fayette Valley lost to South Winneshiek 20-10.
Last meeting: North Fayette Valley won 26-0 on Sept. 13, 2019.
Facts: Cougars sophomore running back Kade Mitchell rushed for 130 yards and scored four touchdowns in the season opener last week. ... Senior Nathan Zypke led the Cougars defensively with eight total tackles, including seven solo stops, one quarterback sack and two tackles for loss. ... North Fayette Valley senior quarterback Tanner Johnson threw a touchdown and two interceptions. ... Senior Kale Rodgers posted 9.5 total tackles, including seven solo stops, one quarterback sack and three tackles for loss.
Nashua-Plainfield (0-1) at Postville (0-1)
Time: 7 p.m., Postville High School.
Last week: Nashua-Plainfield lost to Central Springs 14-8; Postville lost to Sumner-Fredericksburg 34-0.
Last meeting: Postville won 13-0 on Oct. 25, 2019.
Facts: Huskies senior Cael Brunner recovered a fumble and returned in 70 yards for a touchdown last week. Senior Kristian Holmvig registered seven total tackles, including four solo stops and one tackle for loss. ... Postville senior quarterback Riley Rankin threw two interceptions a week ago. ... Senior Enzo Jochola led Postville with nine total tackles, including four solo stops and 1/2 tackle for loss.
Midland (0-0) at Tripoli (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m., Tripoli High School.
Last week: Tripoli beat Rockford 60-20; Midland’s game against Dunkerton was canceled due a to a Dunkerton positive COVID-19 test.
Last meeting: Midland won 52-20 on Nov. 3, 2017.
Facts: Tripoli senior running back Conner Piehl rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns last week, while classmate Blake Brocka rushed for 65 yards and two scores. Brocka also led the Panthers with 9.5 total tackles, including seven solo stops and one tackle for loss.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers