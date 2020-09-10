Wapsie Valley (2-0) at MFL-Mar-Mac (2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: MFL-Mar-Mac High School, Monona.
Last week: Wapsie Valley beat East Buchanan 33-8; MFL-Mar-Mac beat Alburnett 35-13.
Last meeting: First meeting between the two schools.
Facts: Kobe Risse is one the premier quarterbacks in the entire state. The Warriors senior has completed 22 of 41 passes for 360 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He leads Class A in touchdown passes and is tied for first among all classes in that category. He also ranks seventh in Class A in passing yards and eighth in completion percentage (53.7%). Risse’s quarterback rating of 127.5 is fourth among Class A quarterbacks with at least 20 completions and 41 pass attempts. ... Senior Trevor Sauerbrei is one of the better two-way players in the area. The Wapsie Valley senior has rushed for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He leads the Warriors’ defense with 14.5 total tackles, including 12 solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss. Senior receiver Blayde Bellis has caught a Class A-best five touchdown passes. Five of his six receptions have gone for scores. Senior Tyler Ott has four grabs for 120 yards and two touchdowns. ... MFL-Mar-Mac features a pair of running backs capable of doing damage. Juniors Cullen McShane and Gabe McGeough have both rushed for more than 150 yards. McShane has scored three touchdowns. Senior receiver Cayden Ball has four catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Janesville (1-1) at North Iowa (2-0)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: North Iowa High Community School District, Buffalo Center.
Last week: Janesville beat AGWSR 52-26; North Iowa beat Riceville 34-12.
Last meeting: Janesville won 43-6 on Oct. 25, 2019.
Facts: After securing its first win of the season last week, the Wildcats wrap up their two-game road trip – the longest of the shortened season – Friday in Buffalo. ... Janesville senior running back Carson Pariseau is third in 8-man with 399 yards through two games. He’s scored five touchdowns. ... Junior quarterback Leo Dodd has completed 50% of his passes (15 of 30) for 281 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Junior Jared Hoodjer leads the Wildcats’ defense with 27 total tackles, including 13 solo stops, one quarterback sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. ... The Bison boast three running backs who have rushed for 100-plus yards thus far in 2020. Senior Max Schaefer leads North Iowa’s backfield with 144 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Senior Tyler Murray has totaled 111 yards on 17 carries and has made two trips to the end zone, while junior Riley Sabin has 106 yards on seven carries and also has scored two touchdowns. ... “Really big game this week up at Buffalo Center,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “They are 2-0 and playing with confidence. We have to get prepared on a short week with (Labor Day) and throw in a JV game. Boys need to use this confidence from (last week) and go play another good game this week.”
Denver (0-2) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, Sumner.
Last week: Denver lost 19-7 to South Hardin; Sumner-Fredericksburg lost 35-7 to North Fayette Valley.
Last meeting: Denver won 28-6 on Oct. 11, 2019.
Facts: The Cyclones open up Class 1A, District 4 play still searching for their first win of 2020. Senior quarterback Isaac Besh has completed 22 of 47 pass attempts for 282 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Sophomore Ethan Schoville has rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown through two games. Junior receiver Caylor Hoffer is fifth in 1A with 185 yards. Hoffer also has snagged two touchdown catches. Senior Brennen Graber is second in 1A with 23.5 tackles, including 10 solo stops and three tackles for loss. ... Cougars junior running back Peyton Schmitz has rushed for 153 yards thus far, while sophomore Kade Mitchell has four rushing touchdowns. Senior Nathan Zupke leads Sumner-Fredericksburg with 15 total tackles, including 13 solo stops, one quarterback sack and two tackles for loss.
Tripoli (2-0) at Northwood-Kensett (1-1)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Northwood-Kensett High School, Northwood.
Last week: Tripoli beat Midland 42-6; Northwood-Kensett lost to North Iowa 38-21.
Last meeting: Northwood-Kensett won 36-0 on Oct. 18, 2019.
Facts: Panthers senior quarterback Conner Piehl is seventh in the 8-man division with 383 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Senior Blake Brocka has rushed for three scores. ... Vikings senior running back Kael Julseth has posted 142 rushing yards on 28 carries, while classmate Brandon Varner has rushed for three touchdowns.
Clarksville (0-2) at Springville (2-0)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Allison Field, Springville.
Last week: Clarksville lost 66-12 to Northwood-Kensett; Springville beat Central Elkader 81-0.
Last meeting: First meeting between the two schools.
Facts: The Orioles have outscored their opponents 141-14 through the first two weeks of the season. ... Senior running back Spencer DeMean has rushed for 394 yards and eight touchdowns on just 27 carries to lead the 8-man division. Springville has run for more than 600 yards in its first two games.
Saint Ansgar (2-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (1-1)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Nashua-Plainfield High School, Nashua.
Last week: Saint Ansgar beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23-6; Nashua-Plainfield beat Postville 30-6.
Last meeting: Saint Ansgar won 59-0 on Sept. 27, 2019.
Facts: Saint Ansgar senior running back Ryan Cole has scored five touchdowns, while junior running back Lorne Isler has run for 143 yards. ... The Huskies have forced seven turnovers (five fumble recoveries, two interceptions) through two games.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers
