If you grow them, they will come. Nature’s pollinators are vital to our food supply, and also, that part of nature that we enjoy.
When you grow the right plants for particular pollinators, they seem to find their way to you garden. Which attracts which?
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Denver Library during Celebrate Earth Week, come and learn how plant choices and certain food needs attract pollinators such as bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
This program is free and open to the public. The program will be presented by Ron Lenth, extension director for Bremer County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.