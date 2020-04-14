If you’re driving along Bremer C-33 in Dayton Township and happen to see a white box on a fence during April and May, this is an insect trap to capture specific adult moths.
Each year for the past 10 years, Bremer ISU Extension and Outreach participates in a midwestern survey to track the northern migration of certain adult insects.
These boxes have a specific pheromone (odor attractant) for either Black Cutworm or True Army Worm. While the adults cause not problems, it is their larval offspring that can damage young, developing crops. Thus by monitoring them, information is gathered and then estimates are presented when/if their larvae would be potentially feeding.