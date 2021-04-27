Being able to forecast when and where certain insect larvae can potentially harm young corn seedlings and others is part of a large multi-state midwestern insect trapping program.
Two particular insects, Black Cutworm and True Armyworm are of interest this time of year as they fly in from the southern part of the United States. The adult moth causes no problems, but their larvae can chew and damage emerging and young corn plants.
During April and May, Bremer County ISU Extension Director Ron Lenth will be monitoring several insect traps, specific to these insects. The traps contain synthetic pheromones, specific to that insect to attract the adults.
This information on area collections along with other midwestern agronomists and extension personnel, is entered into a large database to help predict any potential large infestations.