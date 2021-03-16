This is the time of year for preparing your fruit trees for future harvests, so Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach is presenting a free, hands-on learning session covering methods of planting and pruning fruit trees.
It is designed for anyone interested, regardless of knowledge and/or experience, so even if you just have questions about starting or managing backyard or larger fruit tree plantings, this is a nice way to learn what is needed.
The program is set from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at the Waverly Community Sharing Orchard. It is located on Seventh Avenue and Third Street Southwest, just east of the bowling alley. The program is free and open to the public, with a donation of non-perishable food for area food pantries.
Presenting the program will be Ron Lenth, director for Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach, who also manages the orchard. After the demonstration, folks are welcome to practice their new pruning skills on the orchard. We recommend masks and social distancing.
For further information on the program or others of interest to you, please contact the Bremer ISU Extension office in Tripoli at 319-882-4275, or email: rlenth@iastate.edu.