Feeding and/or viewing winter bird and wildlife, plus enjoying winter outdoor sports is a good way to make the most of the season.
To learn more about these activities, Bremer Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is sponsoring two educational programs in January. They are free and open to all ages of the public. All that is requested are food donations that will be shared with are food pantries and social service agencies.
These programs are scheduled from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. The first is scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Waverly Library, and the second is one week later on Jan. 25 at the Denver Library. Topics will include: suggested feeds, feeders and identifying bird species; identifying wildlife tracks in the snow; plus locating area parks and locations for winter sports. Prizes will be drawn for winners to share with our wildlife.
For further information, contact Ron Lenth, County Director for Bremer ISU Extension at the Tripoli office at 319-882-4275.