Gardening can be fun and safe, but a key is not overdoing it, so the Bremer ISU Master Gardeners are holding a special program to help with some ways to accomplish both goals.
“Gardening for Life: Tools, Tips and Exercises: To keep you happy and healthy in your garden”, will be presented beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the Bremer ISU Extension office along Iowa Highway 93 in Tripoli.
The program is free and open to the public. Presenting the program will be Shelly Shafer from the Buchanan County Master Gardeners. For further information contact the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Tripoli at 319-882-4275.