Brian K. Killion, 77, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at home early Sunday morning, June 27, 2021.
A full obituary is pending. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 6:02 pm
