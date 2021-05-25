Brian L. “Itch” Kratchmer, 63, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home.
Itch was born June 17, 1957, Waverly, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Marylee (Fails) Kratchmer. He attended Janesville Public Schools through the second grade, Southeast Elementary in Waverly through fourth grade, then Washington/Irving, and in 1975, graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Itch then went to work for City of Waverly working in the Garbage and Street Departments retiring in 2012.
Itch’s memory is honored by three sisters; Lisa Kratchmer, of Oelwein, Iowa, Kristi (Victor) Combes, of Raeford, North Carolina, and Kim (Dan) Abbas, of Aplington, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and a brother, Craig Kratchmer.
Itch has been cremated and a celebration of his life will be held Friday, May 28, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4-7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Retrieving freedom and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.