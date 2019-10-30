Questions about personal leadership experience, civility of discourse and conflict resolution smoothly led the eight candidates for four Waverly city offices into discussing contested issues they will face if elected, during a Waverly newspapers-sponsored forum on Wednesday.
The longtime Champions Ridge fairground and ball diamonds dream was shelved by a committee, and at Monday’s meeting, plans were addressed for ball diamonds near the soccer complex on River Park Road.
The next matter of consequence was the ailing, blockaded Third Street SE “Green” Bridge.
Candidates agreed that many citizens want a structurally sound bridge to reopen there.
Soash, who campaigned partly on the issue two years ago, said he would anticipate some funds for engineering in the upcoming budget year, 2020-2021, but “beyond that, it’s premature to speculate.”
The bridge tops the Iowa Department of Transportation list for structures in need of attention, said Councilwoman Edith Waldstein, at-large, and $1 million could be available.
An estimated $2 million more will be needed from other sources.
“Replacing the Green Bridge is very important,” said Kris Glaser, for Ward 2, an executive who is running on fiscal management experience. “Something’s going to have to go on the back burner for that to happen.”
“It does feel like we are getting boxed in financially,” said Matthew Schneider, for at-large, after lobbing out the phrase “debt stacking” while naming the recent Bremer Avenue redo during talk of the Green Bridge. Schneider, a businessman, said costs were not being communicated well to the public citing costs of land near the bridge of potential use for construction easements and the option of a two-lane bridge. “It is a back and forth with the public if stuff gets pushed in that the public doesn’t necessarily want.”
“The city does not participate in debt stacking,” Waldstein responded in turn.
Debt stacking is a tactic of prioritizing which debts to pay down beyond the minimum payment. After meeting minimums, this philosophy advocates paying off the debts with the highest interest first, regardless of balance, to save on interest.
Waldstein, who teaches and holds an administrative role at the college, continued: “We have a self-imposed limit of 80% of full [debt] capacity and a very high rating from Moody’s because we pay off all debts in 10 years or less and we never add another project to our debt load without taking one off the books.”
“We need access, whether walking, or I would prefer a driving bridge,” said Heather Beaufore, for Ward 4 and a former resident of the southeast side, citing longtime discussion, then waxed poetic: “I remember listening to the bridge and the beautiful sound it made almost like the ocean.”
“I liked the way it was brought out tonight about civility and respectfulness,” attendee Sally Thorson said afterward. “It’s not been happening, and it happened so much two years ago or three or four, and how much better the council has worked now because of civility and respect and research that they’re doing.
“I’ll probably be voting for one of the candidates that I’m sure about, and that did not change tonight,” Thorson said.
Mayoral candidate Adam Hoffman quoted Soash as using the phrases “you people” and “move on,” complaints which have aired on a few area media and which Hoffman called “unacceptable for a leader.”
“That phrase could trigger different groups of people,” candidate Make Hangartner, Ward 2, told Soash.
Waldstein, at-large, noted it is the role of the presiding officer to keep dialog moving when the same comments are repeated.
Soash replied that the Preamble to the Constitution begins “We, the people,” “so if you find that offensive, I’m absolutely surprised.”
All said they were not currently involved in bullying online. Schneider and Hoffman admitted having done so in the past.
During a question about regrets, Hoffman apologized for any content he had posted “that may have had ill feelings or otherwise.” Soash apologized for using the words “you people,” pulling out one of many Winston Churchill quotes of the night: “I’ve never developed indigestion from eating my own words.” A chuckle rose from the crowd. “It’s the courage to continue that counts,” he said, concluding another Churchill quote.
"Not one person in here is perfect at all," Beaufore said.
"People make mistakes out of passion," moderator and Waverly Newspapers editor Anelia K. Dimitrova said. "Everyone here is passionate about Waverly."
"In general in terms of my deliberative process, I remain open, I go back, question what I've thought about before, change my opinion all along the way and ultimately have to vote yes or no," Waldstein said. "It's much more difficult than you might think... In that sense of regret it's always important to keep going back and questioning."