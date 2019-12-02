Waverly’s decorating crew has done it again.
The design committee, which formed out of need for help with seasonal cosmetic updates to the town, has once again brought the holiday spirit to town.
“The volunteers that I have on the committee are 100 percent willing to do whatever I need them to do, whenever I ask them to do it,” Paula Stevenson, chair of the committee said. “It makes my job easier to coordinate and get things done. They are outstanding in the volunteerism that they do.”
The design committee coordinates volunteers to assist city workers in decorating the bridge and Santa’s house each November. Bright, twinkling lights and beautiful green garland are strung around town, and the tireless volunteers get the work done no matter what Mother Nature brings.
For Stevenson, volunteering for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce in some manner is nothing new.
“I have been part of the Chamber since 1992,” Stevenson said. “I have hopped around to some of the different committees — I took over the design committee last year... whatever is needed is where I go.”
Ten volunteers make up the committee: one Chamber member, one city employee, two members of the Waverly Garden Club, and the rest are individuals who live in the area and are committed to volunteering their time to bettering the community.
Stevenson explained that the committee meets once a month, and then they volunteer as projects come up and as schedules allow.
“I took the chairmanship of the design committee, because I like volunteering for the Chamber of Commerce,” Stevenson said. “I enjoy being out in the community, and this was a lovely way to continue participating in a new venue for me.”
The holiday season isn’t the only time the design committee is busy, either. In the spring and summer months, volunteers order plants to fill the planters along the bike trails and main streets of Waverly.
“We recently ordered flowers that will go in the massive planters in the city and in the spring, we’ll pick them up and plant them,” Stevenson said. “We do that in conjunction with the Waverly Garden Club — we love to coordinate things like this with other groups from the community.
“I think it just shows the synergy — that everyone gets along. Everybody is on the same page.”
Waverly’s streetscape project will begin next year, Stevenson went on to explain, which will allow the design committee to bring their expertise to filling planters and other cosmetic updates.
Stevenson also said that the design committee is working with the city to update signage in the city’s parks to ensure a cleaner and more up-to-date look.
At the end of the day, Stevenson gives all credit to the volunteers on the design committee and the great Waverly organizations they partner with to keep the town looking great.
“I just think that our Chamber is such an anchor in our community,” Stevenson said. “A lot of people do a lot of different things within the Chamber. Knowing there’s so many people in the community that love to give back, want to find something they can do — they can always call the office and be involved in one project or serve year-round on a committee.
“You just have to find your niche. We’re always looking for help with different things — what it adds to the community...it gives people the opportunity to be out there and volunteer.”