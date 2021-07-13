St. Paul’s Lutheran School will have a new member added to the school staff this 2021-22 academic year. Jillian Brown will take on the position as preschool associate for Kristy Wilde’s extended preschool class.
Brown has multiple years of experience working in early education classrooms and plans on continuing her education to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Early Elementary. Brown had the opportunity to be on a panel at the Iowa National Association for the Education of Young Children conference discussing Iowa Early Learning Standards.
“With her bubbly personality, Jillian will be a great asset in creating that caring, nurturing preschool classroom environment as well as forming positive staff relationships,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
St. Paul’s offers a high-quality early childhood education program that protects a child’s play time while ensuring the children are ready for kindergarten with a focus on the Iowa Core aligned Iowa Learning Standards.
With two educators in every classroom, St. Paul’s preschool program focuses on building positive relationships among all children and adults to encourage each child’s sense of individual worth and belonging as part of a community, and to foster each child’s ability to contribute as a responsible community member.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly has been able to provide multiple opportunities for early childhood quality programming with options for 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children.
Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is now open. Each section of preschool has a limited number of students that can be enrolled due to adult to student ratios and the size of the classroom, so be ready to register before they’re filled! Go to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register.