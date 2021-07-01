St. Paul’s Lutheran School will welcome back Stephanie Brown to the teaching staff this 2021-22 academic school year. Brown will take on the position of third grade teacher.
Brown previously taught preschool at St. Paul’s for nine years. Last year, she returned to St. Paul’s to be a substitute teacher and the part-time art teacher.
“I have really enjoyed these new challenges and was so glad to be back with my St. Paul’s ‘family,’” Brown said.
Brown is looking forward to this new opportunity in the third grade classroom, and the staff of St. Paul’s is happy to have her back.
“Since 2009, Stephanie has devoted her career to St. Paul’s and has strong relationships with families, students and staff,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “She is a team player and will bring that touching, loving, caring warmth into our third grade classroom.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran School remains committed to providing quality instruction in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived. The Christian Education curriculum at St. Paul’s focuses on teaching basic skills in an atmosphere that demands respect for authority and self-discipline while providing the Iowa Core content and skills necessary to be College and Career Ready.
“I always strive to do my very best, meeting the educational and emotional needs of each individual student,” said Brown. “My main goal is to be a positive and encouraging role model while creating a safe and fun learning environment.”
Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is now open. Go to stpaulswaverly.org/register.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.