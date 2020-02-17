Bruce C. Kellum passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born December 11, 1948. A memorial gathering took place on February 16 at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Waverly, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:04:47 AM
- Sunset: 05:43:59 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight
Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...LIGHT SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION CONTINUE OVER NORTHERN IOWA THROUGH THIS EVENING... .LIGHT SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IS ANTICIPATED THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING. SNOW AMOUNTS FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH VERY LIGHT ICE AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. WINDS REMAIN GENERALLY LIGHT UNTIL THE LATE AFTERNOON HOURS WHEN SOME MINOR BLOWING SNOW MAY OCCUR. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH VERY LIGHT ICE AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.07 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.06 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 72% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.06 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.18 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.48 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Cow escapes from Waverly Sales Co.
- Waverly police, Bremer sheriff's logs
- Bremer County Courthouse news
- CAPITOL CORNER: Who can have CBD in Iowa?
- Denver wins district, send 4 to state
- PEOPLE & PETS/TRANSFORMATIVE JOURNALISM ACADEMY: Rose helps MercyOne as therapy dog
- Niebur murder trial delayed to April
- Waverly council holds off on streetscape plans
- W-SR's Ellsworth, Key sign to play college athletics
- W-SR's Burman eager to join Grand View soccer team
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.