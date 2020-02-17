Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Bruce C. Kellum passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born December 11, 1948. A memorial gathering took place on February 16 at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly.