Bruce Dean “Grandpa Bruce” Fortsch, 54, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Healthcare-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Bruce was born on October 18, 1966, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ervin and Luella (Heine) Fortsch. Bruce was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1985. He worked along with his parents in the Center Inn, at the Readlyn Co-Op, worked for Elton Schutte and worked for Per-Mar Security. He retired after 13 years from Bremwood in Waverly in 2018 due to ill health. Bruce was united in marriage to Deborah Burton on July 12, 2010, in Waverly. Together, Bruce and Deb enjoyed going to auctions, garage sales and coin collecting. The most important thing in Bruce’s life was his family. He cherished his time with his children and grandchildren. His nieces and nephews held a special place in his heart, and he will be missed dearly by all those that loved him. Bruce loved his momma so much and he is finally with her again. He also loved his brother and sisters.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Deb Fortsch, of Readlyn; two daughters, Stephanie (Shawn Schroeder) Rewerts, of Aplington; Susan (Josh) Gilbert, of Waverly; and a son, Tony (Kammy) Mathis, of Longview, Texas; his grandkids, Jess, Josie, Destiny, Brooklyn, Lizzy, Carson, Cadie, Kassidy, Gio, Carter, and Barrett; a sister, Connie (Scott) Matthias, of Readlyn; a brother, Barry (Lori) Fortsch, of Readlyn; and a sister, Julie (Tim) Leehey, of Waterloo; his 11 nieces and nephews that Bruce loved like they were his children. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ervin and Lou Fortsch.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the services will be private and there will be no public visitation. Private funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with burial to follow in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Friday on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.