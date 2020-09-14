Bruce Raymond Bixby, 75, of Clarksville, died Sept. 12, 2020, at his home.
Bruce Bixby was a farmer who grew friendships. He loved farming from a young age, visiting his grandparents’ farm, and as a high school student renting his own ground. In 1964, Bruce and Becky moved to their farm southwest of Clarksville where Bruce, 75, died peacefully on the morning of September 12. The rest of the day, his family gathered around the kitchen table where they had so many times before and told stories.
The table was always big enough for more people, which was good because Bruce would bring them home or invite them over. He loved sharing his farm home with his family and the many neighbors and friends who visited. His family couldn’t go anywhere without meeting someone who already knew Bruce or who soon became a dear friend. His children all have stories of hearing “Is your dad Bruce Bixby?” followed by a recollection. When he went to doctors’ appointment, he wanted to know who the nurses were, where they were from and about their families. Even when he couldn’t remember facts, he remembered people and their details from visit to visit.
Bruce was born on May 4, 1945, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, the son of Raymond and Isabelle (Soldwisch) Bixby. He was raised in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. Bruce was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Rebecca Berry, on July 24, 1964, at Falls Avenue Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo. The couple spent their lives together farming southwest of Clarksville. Farming was both livelihood and hobby for him.
He was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church, rural Clarksville, where he served as Deacon and Elder; Iowa Pork Producers; and Farm Bureau.
Bruce was happiest on the farm when surrounded by the people he loved. His memory is honored and stories continued by wife Becky Bixby, of Clarksville; four children, Sara (Jeff Anderson) Bixby, of Silver Spring, Maryland, Eric (Vikki) Bixby, of Allison, Aaron Bixby, of Waverly, and Megan (Scott) Kaisand, of Waverly; 11 grandchildren, Travis (Sasha) Anderson, Tyler (Grace) Bixby, Holly (Zack Vidmosko) Bixby, Mady Bixby, Ethan (Carly) Bixby, Addyson Bixby, Evan Bixby, Abram Bixby, Alivia Bixby, Jacob Kaisand, and Emma Kaisand; brother, Richard (Mary) Bixby, of Marion; sister, Carolyn Bell, of Lone Tree: and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Anna Grace Kaisand.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, at Allison Congregational Church in Allison with Pastor Craig Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.