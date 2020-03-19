Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Card shower will be held to honor Beaver Creek Floyd.

Floyd Junker will celebrate his 80th birthday on April 2. Birthday greetings may be sent to: Floyd Junker, 2509 E Bremer Ave., Waverly.