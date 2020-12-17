SUMNER – In order to bring the spirit of Christmas to the community in this unprecedented year, St. John Lutheran Church (Buck Creek) and St. Peter Lutheran Church (Oran) announce their upcoming Live Nativity event.
This contactless, drive-through event is free and open to the public. The live nativity will include real animals and volunteer actors. The entrance to the event will be on Viking Ave (Northbound).
The Live Nativity will occur Sunday, Dec. 20 at St. John Lutheran Church (2025 Viking Ave., Sumner) from 4-6 p.m.
For more information, please visit Live Nativity Drive-Through at https://www.facebook.com/events/767082360821000 or call 563-380-6224. A free-will donation will be collected.