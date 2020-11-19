WATERLOO – Waterloo Bucks outfielder Xane Washington was named a 2020 Rawlings Finest in the Field award winner, the Northwoods League announced Monday.
The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. Washington, who is now a junior at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, finished the season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. The Houma, Louisiana, native appeared in 27 games for Waterloo, playing error-free baseball with 59 total chances as a fielder.
In September, Washington was named to the 2020 Northwoods League postseason All-Star team as a designated hitter. Washington tied for the Minnesota-Iowa Region lead in triples with two and hit .324 with 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
The 2020 Rawlings Finest in the Field award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.
P Player NWL Team College Fielding %
C Patrick Arndt Kalamazoo Bellarmine .990
1B Kyle Manzardo Willmar Wash. State .995
2B Andrew Meggs La Crosse Creighton .991
3B J.T. Thompson La Crosse Texas State .988
SS Connor McGuire Kalamazoo UC Irvine .972
OF Kyle Ashworth Kalamazoo Cal Poly 1.000
OF Xane Washington Waterloo Nicholls State 1.000
OF Andy Garriola Wisc. Rapids Old Dominion 1.000
P Nathan Hemmerling Wisc. Rapids Lakeland Uni. 1.000
Rawlings has rewarded the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League. To qualify for an award, a player needs to appear in at least half of the scheduled games at a specific position. For pitchers, the player that had the highest total defensive chances without committing an error earns the top spot.