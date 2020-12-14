Jamie Schmidt is a man of few words.
Fittingly, it is his hands that do the talking for this budding entrepreneur.
The 23-year-old Janesville man is the owner of Schmidt Automotive, one of the newest businesses in Shell Rock.
Located at 113 W. Main St., just across the street from the Betty Gambaiani Public Library, the building originally housed the Chevy dealership in the 1930s.
Most recently, it was the home of Riverside Plating, a business that produced zinc platings.
But when the building became available about a year ago, Jamie’s grandfather, Jim Hundley, a long-time area businessman in the field HVAC, jumped at the opportunity to buy it.
What he had in mind was to help his grandson kick start his own business, but neither knew exactly what it would entail.
“We are very like minded when it comes to business,” Jamie said.
A 2016 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock, Jamie had always wanted to have a garage of his own, but it was a challenging leap for a young man.
So when the grandfather stepped in, his efforts were graciously accepted.
As it happens, it wasn’t just a matter of taking a risk any new venture would entail.
The opening of the business coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out many businesses worldwide.
Jamie worried that the pandemic would put extra pressure on him, but he could not pass up the opportunity, and neither could he afford to disappoint his grandfather.
Last December, the sign went up and it was a done deal. All Jamie really had to do is make it succeed.
“That was the hard part,” he laughed.
His first day on the job looked like this:
“It was me and an empty building,” he said. “I sat down and figured out what I was going to do to get people in the door. I started with social media, I invited everybody to like it, and that we are taking appointments.”
Jamie quickly found out that it was one thing to click the “Like” button on a Facebook page of a friend, but another to roll your vehicle in for repair.
Young as he is, Jamie learned cars inside out, starting at the age of 13, when he took apart a 1979 Ford Ranchero, and then put it back together.
Before that, there was a dirt bike that he had paid $100 for, and once he fixed it, he traded it up for a better one, which he then traded for two dirt bikes and eventually for a 1999 Mercury Cougar.
Getting this done in a matter of months was quite the accomplishment for the teen, but it also ignited the business engine that had been laying dormant inside of him.
Between those first steps and today, Jamie has owned and flipped over 100 cars, honing his craft.
“DOT told me I had sold too many without a dealer’s license, so we knew it was time to do it full time,” he said.
It also helped that his grandfather, Jim, and his grandmother, Candy, are collectors of classic cars, so Jamie learned to appreciate autos at an early age.
A nod to their hobby can be seen just outside the store in a special Christmas display facing the street.
The exhibit is a good representation of the relationship between Jamie’s love for cars and his grandmother’s love for decoration. The centerstage is taken by a 1940s Crosley, whose wheels are wrapped in garlands for the holidays.
Jim spotted it sitting outside of a guy’s building in Denver, and he and Jamie bought it as a decoration.
Behind it is the front portion of a 1950s Ford.
Those two are going to be on permanent display in front of the shop and their decorations will change with the seasons.
The carolers on the left of the display, which are illuminated at night, are straight from Candy’s collection. They, of course, will be replaced by another creative display once the snow melts.
As it turns out, amie’s hands-on approach, his grandparents’ goodwill and the support of his girlfriend, Nicole Roberts, have all come to bear on his success.
Despite the pandemic, he has already hired his first employee and has his eyes set on adding a second one. The used-car market has done really well during the economic downturn, Jamie has found.
“When we hire a second person, we will halve the turnaround time and double the amount of business we bring in,” he said.
A low-key guy, Jamie treats his customers like family.
“That’s so important, especially in a small town like this,” he said.
Doing what he loves adds value to his daily tasks, he said.
“I wake up excited to come here, which makes it nice,” he said. “I love profit.”