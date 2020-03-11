Several spring activities headlined the March 9 meeting of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board.
Highlights included preliminary budget information, opening discussion of a teacher compensation package, approval of the 2020-2021 calendar and 23 open-enrollment applications.
The board also heard an in-depth report from Title I Reading staff, approved two out-of-state student trip requests and renewed the shared social worker position initiated one year ago with the Charles City School District.
“It’s been a plus for us and a way to get state funding,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth regarding the contract for a shared social worker who serves W-SR elementary students.
“The social worker becomes part of our care team,” explained Principal Micky Bahlmann. Christi Lines, principal of Southeast and West Cedar added that as part of the school counseling team, the social worker provides information from home visits.
Title I Reading staff, Kelly Goeke, Allison Frazell, and Christy Steiert provided background and use of elementary reading data collection which has been in place for the past four years.
“It is a more directed, more explicit, efficient way to handle the process,” explained Goeke about what are called Success Teams. The system of delivering reading intervention is data-driven and tailored to support individual student needs.
“If students are consistently missing reading benchmarks, it helps us provide the best instruction,” added Goeke.
Asked by Board Vice President Dennis Epley about students missing classroom instruction when they receive Title I reading help, Goeke explained that some interventions are completed within the classroom and that out-of-classroom interventions last 20 or 30 minutes. By state law, students may not miss what is termed ‘Core Instruction’.
Asked about the Title I Reading Program efficacy, Christy Steiert cited improved consistency of K-4 instruction and said, “Fewer kids need more intensive instruction.”
Based on equality of educational opportunity, Title I of the 1965 Elementary and Secondary Act provides districts with federal funds to improve the academic achievement of economically disadvantaged students.
Members of W-SR Education Association were represented by teachers Marty Wurth and Penny Toay, who requested a 6.35% package that is “attractive and competitive compensation to help cover health insurance changes,” according to Wurth. The board’s first proposal was $100 increase on the $37,545 base pay.
The April 28-May 3 DECA trip to Nashville was approved. Charter bus transportation costs will be shared with students from other Iowa districts. Following a short video of the 2019 trip, the June 16-26 2020 Colorado trip for six Wilderness Studies students and their chaperones was approved by a 5-0 vote.
“Watching students do things they didn’t think they could do,” responded chaperone and science teacher Renee Borglum when asked about the greatest part of last year’s Wilderness Studies trip, dubbed “A Once in a Lifetime Trip” in the video presented.
The April 13 W-SR Board Meeting will include a public hearing on the 2020-2021 proposed certified budget. “This year, W-SR was up eight students. It’s been more in past years, but we are still in a good position; going in the right direction,” began W-SR Business Manager Joan Loew who provided background budget information. She added more good news, that district refinancing costs came in at half the estimated cost.
Stressing the importance of an accurate U.S. Census count, the Board passed a 5-0 resolution in support of a complete count in the 2020 Census which begins in April. Census data are used to calculate school compensation for Title I, Special Education, and the National School Lunch Program as well as Temporary Assistance to Needy Families and CHIP, the Children’s Health Insurance Program.