A Waverly developer has been trying to get 35 acres of land around 2 miles north of Waverly rezoned from agricultural to residential for 15 years.
Even though J.D. Francis believes conditions have changed in the market during that that time, the Building and Zoning Commission for Bremer County on Tuesday unanimously recommended that the Bremer County Board of Supervisors not approve the request again.
The commission held a public hearing Tuesday night in the Waverly Civic Center, attended by approximately two dozen people.
The vote was 4-0 with one member, Kathy Folkerts, recusing herself prior to the vote, according to Building, Zoning and Sanitation Administrator Ben Wilkens.
The supervisors will take up a first reading of a rezoning ordinance at 10:30 a.m. May 10 in the first-floor conference room of the Bremer County Courthouse.
“Taking ag ground out of production was a major concern of many of those there,” Wilkens told Waverly Newspapers Wednesday. “It was probably the No. 1 item. A lot of people had an opinion, and we have an ordnance against taking ag land out of production.”
Francis said the land was designated by a Comprehensive Land Use Plan in May 2003 as future residential. It was established through a study done by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG), county building and zoning and the supervisors.
Francis then applied to rezone the property, owned at the time by Edna Anhalt, from agricultural to residential on May 6, 2006, but was turned down. Francis then purchased the property from Anhalt in October 2006 and reapplied.
A long legal battle ensued, reaching the Iowa Supreme Court twice and federal court once.
A study of the property for its agricultural reliability, or Corn Sustainability Rating, had it at an average of 49 out of 100, where 50 and above would require the county to keep the land as agricultural, according to previous reporting by Waverly Newspapers.
Wilkens said currently there was a wide range of ratings within the plat, as high as in the 80s and as low as in the 30s.
“The point many people were making, the ones that were opposing the rezoning, was they didn’t want to take it out of production,” Wilkens said. “Those who were in favor went the other way.
“Our office was just presenting what was applied for. We didn’t have any recommendations. We just go through what was on the books.”
Jerry Aleff, a community member, spoke at the meeting in support of the proposal.
On Wednesday, he reiterated his position in an interview with Waverly Newspapers.
“I was extremely disappointed,” he said of the decision. “There’s 15 families coming in, because the state already said we need to build more places than exist,” he said. “They really took care of the people who were living there, but they had no regard for the future community.”
Aleff said the county would not be collecting taxes from the development, instead of collecting slightly over $600 currently.
“It’s now up to the county supervisors to think and welcome the people who want to build there and not chase them because they don’t like them,” Aleff said.
Francis told Waverly Newspapers that since 2006, there were 11 new homes built within a mile of the field in question, bringing the total to 60. This includes three that Francis was able to build on lots in that field that were already zoned residential.
Additionally, Francis stated that there are services that have been installed around that property, including natural gas, so construction on new houses can commence quickly.
Further, INRCOG and the City of Waverly commissioned a study in July 2020 saying that the town’s population could grow by about 3,000 within the next 10-20 years. By 2030, the area may need between 400-600 new houses, with 336 new buildable lots by 2030 and 536 by 2040, according to Francis.
Also, new businesses, like Shell Rock Soy Processing and TrinityRail, are locating in Shell Rock, and Francis said there could be a residual effect for Waverly and Bremer County.
“I grew up in Waverly, and I work as a painter,” Francis said. “I know what it’s like to eke out a living. When we’re talking about the amount of jobs that field will create, it’s astronomical.
“We also need to improve the tax base. Every year, we see a tax increase, and it’s time to stop the bleeding. If they allow rezoning of that field, you would go from a $600 tax profit to $100,000 per year, based on a $10 million tax base increase. That’s a no-brainer.”
However, there was plenty of opposition to the application. It ranged from the agricultural concerns to worries about whether the existing infrastructure can handle the stress of the new homes to calling the request “spot zoning.”
Francis understands some of their concerns.
“I know some of the neighbors out there don’t want new neighbors,” he said. “The lots are going to be big, 1½-2 acres each. The highway is designed to handle the traffic. The services are there. It’s ready to go.”
Mark Mueller, one of the commissioners, said he objected to the proposal. He noted that the other three commissioners had different reasons for voting against it, but all of their reasons had to do with the P&Z guidebook for the county.
Mueller, a farmer, said he believes in keeping farming operations and “urbanites” as far apart as possible, whenever possible.
“People love the view of the countryside, but they don’t want to accept the fact that that’s where agriculture happens,” he said. “Let’s keep non-farming residences out of farming residences whenever possible, sooner or later, there’s going to be a conflict and they will end up in the court system.
“What struck me about last night is that one commissioner said it was spot zoning, and the other member said they needed to preserve farmland.”
Asked whether the tax base and the opportunity for the county to collect more money from 16 developed houses, as the proposal suggests, Mueller said there are valuable things beyond money.
“There is some value to preserving the whittling resources that is farmland,” he said. “There is a value to a quality of life. We got a lot of space in Waverly to fill out. Waverly is not filled up yet.”