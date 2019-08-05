In the sport of bull riding, 8 seconds separates glory from going home empty handed, and maybe even disaster.
Twenty-eight of the Midwest’s top cowboys strapped themselves onto mean bovines — and no, they didn’t borrow any from any 4-H or FFA member at the Bremer County Fair — during Friday night’s Rice Bull Riding Company show in Waverly. The bulls got the better of 26 of them.
The beasts bucked off the first 25 riders, including all six entrants who hail from the Waverly-area, before Ethan Skogquist, of Elk River, Minnesota, and Jarrett Evans, of Blakesburg, who entered the event as the No. 2 rider in the Central Bull Riders Association, got their qualified rides.
The judges scored Evans with 84 points to take the lead after his penultimate ride of the event, with Skogquist earning 79. The go-round title came down to the final rider, No. 3-ranked Derek Stills, of Lampe, Missouri. But when his bull, Black Ice, threw him off within 3 seconds, Evans took the top prize money and the trophy belt buckle.
Evans said he’d rode his drawn bull, Squirt Gun, previously.
“He really made me work for it tonight,” Evans said afterwards.
Squirt Gun kept spinning to his right into Evans’ free hand. The cowboy was able to keep his mount to get the points.
“He’s a fast, good spinner,” Evans said. “I just have fun riding bulls.”
Skogquist had a bit of a rough ride atop Game Time, but he was able to stay upright long enough to take second.
The local riders couldn’t go past 5 seconds. Henry Schwartz, of Waverly, was the opening rider for the night atop Ace, but he went over the bull’s shoulders quickly.
Shell Rock’s Justin Moran was fourth up on The Dentist. The bull showed why he has that moniker, as he forced Moran’s guarded face into his shoulders before eventually throwing him off.
Tanner Vohsman, of Denver, came out the chutes seventh aboard Bodean. The bull bucked to his left, eventually forcing Vohsman off to the right for no points.
The ninth rider was Waverly’s William Miller atop Out of Time. The bull wouldn’t cooperate in the chute, as he started to lie down inside. Once the handlers round the gate got him on his hooves, Out of Time threw Miller off to the hindquarters.
After 14 bulls left 14 cowboys scoreless, the kids took to the arena with mutton busting. Thirty-five kids held on the best they could onto the sheep to the delight of the crowd, and with each entrant’s mom or dad taking a picture or video for their social media feed.
When the bulls re-entered the chutes, Denver’s Shelby Dean Bellinger was the 15th cowboy to try his luck while trying to ride Double Trouble. The blonde bovine went straight into the gate as he exited, getting Bellinger off balance before eventually bucking him off to the right side.
With the cowboys 0-for-21 after the third wave of bulls, the ladies took to the stage with the barrel racing. Hampton’s Jean Schaefer took the event with a time of 15.59 seconds, followed by Amanda Lepak, of Whitewater, Wisconsin, with 15.67, and Rachel Schroeder, of Princeton, Missouri, finishing in 15.70.
The last of the local bull riders, going out 25th in the bucking order, was Waverly’s Henry Yoder. His bull, Lever Action, dipped out of the chute, and two bucks later, Yoder lost his handle and went off the right side.
He said his ride could’ve gone much better.
“It’s one of those deals,” Yoder said. “Some days, you ride good, sometimes you don’t. You try to ride every day good, but sometimes it’s just one of those deals that it’s hard sometimes.
“(Lever Action) is just a good bull. He’s a younger bull, and he’s good every time. It’s one of those deals that you’ve got to stay in the center and he kind of feels ya and went the other way.”
The top 15 riders from across the CBRA will go to the circuit finals in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on Sept. 20 and 21. After Friday, there are six events remaining, with three in Minnesota, two in Wisconsin and one in Illinois.
With his qualified ride, Evans takes the lead in the standings, as the top rider, Ueberson Duarte, is injured. He said it’s nice to be at the top, but he said there’s still a lot of bull riding to go.
“You’ve just got to keep riding them, keep going on,” he said.