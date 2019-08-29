Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mary and Elston Buls

Mary and Elston Buls will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sept. 21 at the Poor Farm.

Elston and Mary Buls will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Poor Farm Dining Facility (former Bremer County Home).

The location is 3½ miles north of the Iowa Highway 3 and U.S. Highway 63 intersection and a half mile east or a half mile south of the County Road C-33 and Highway 63 intersection and a half mile east. Use the east entrance to the three-story building; it is handicap accessible. The public is invited.

Elston Buls and Mary Benning were married Sept. 21, 1969, in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, rural Geneva. They have two sons — Douglas, from Cedar Falls, and Darren from rural Waverly. Their home address is: 1645 140th Street, Waverly, Iowa 50677.

