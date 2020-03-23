The 2019-20 Northeast Iowa Conference all-conference selections for boys high school basketball have been posted, and four Go-Hawks received honors.
Leading the way are junior Caleb Burks and sophomore Hogan Hansen, who both made the first team.
For the second year in a row, Hansen led W-SR in scoring with 15.5 points per game while shooting an impressive 38% from 3-point range. Hansen also led the team with 89 assists and 31 steals while reeling in 125 rebounds.
Hansen has now made the first team in both of his high school seasons.
Burks was solid down low all year, racking up a team-high 168 rebounds and 95 blocks. The junior scored 10.5 points per game, second on W-SR, while shooting 56% from the field.
Meanwhile, sophomore Keaton Farmer is W-SR's lone representative on the second team.
In his second year in black-and-gold, Farmer scored 10.3 points per game and shot nearly 77% from the free throw line.
He also posted 65 rebounds, 26 seals and 19 assists.
In his final season at W-SR, senior Ben Heyer was an honorable mention.
Heyer scored 1.6 points per game while posting 44 rebounds, 13 assists and 5 steals.