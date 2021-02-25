WAVERLY – A regular season that featured a bundle of ups and downs, momentum and frustration, winning streaks and extended losing streaks was tossed aside when the Class 3A, Substate 3 bracket was released.
Waverly-Shell Rock washed away its 11-10 record and began its trek toward Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with a fresh mindset and, more importantly, a dominant brand of basketball.
Led by forward Caleb Burks’ triple-double and the shooting prowess of emerging freshman Cole Marsh, junior Hogan Hansen and sophomore Asa Newsom, W-SR withstood a late surge from Dubuque Wahlert and hung on for a 61-56 first-round victory Monday night at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
W-SR (12-10) travels to Western Dubuque (16-4) at 7 p.m. today in a Substate 3 semifinal.
Monday’s first-round playoff tilt was anything but a walk in the park for the Go-Hawks, who were forced to match the Golden Eagles’ physicality for 48 minutes. Burks, a 6-foot-7 post, was more than up to the task. He had at least six blocks at halftime, including a couple big ones in the first quarter, which helped turned the tide of the game. Burks’ presence near the rim denied Wahlert, a team accustomed to roaming the paint for layups and putbacks, the chance to get comfortable.
“I have a wingspan, and that’s my game to protect the rim and keep slightly elevated on defense and turn the tides of the game,” said Burks, who was one of three Go-Hawks to finish with 14 points, and added 13 rebounds and a season-high 14 blocks. It was his first triple-double of the season.
W-SR grabbed a 9-3 lead more than halfway through the first quarter thanks in large part to Hansen’s seven points in the frame. With 3 minutes, 3 seconds to go, junior Cole Hotz, who has spent all season recovering and rehabbing from knee surgery, made his debut. He was whistled for his second foul in the final minute of the quarter, but his thunderous shot impacted came at the most opportune time later on.
The Go-Hawks carried a 13-6 edge into the second quarter, and the Golden Eagles came alive. Three straight buckets from Seamus Crahan pulled the Golden Eagles within a point of tying it, 13-12. Burks added to his team’s lead with eight second-quarter points to make it a 26-18 contest at the break.
“It makes it a little easier when you’ve got a rim protector in there,” W-SR coach Nate Steege said of Burks, who led all scorers with 10 points in the first half. “He did a great job. They didn’t’ go in there quite as strong as they did in the first quarter after he blocked a few of their shots.”
W-SR’s eight-point lead at halftime was trimmed to six at the end of the third quarter. Wahlert’s Ben Freed led his club with seven points, including a 3-point field goal to trim the deficit to 38-32 W-SR.
The final eight minutes of regulation were hectic. Wahlert committed two technical fouls in the quarter, and W-SR cashed in at the free-throw line to push its lead to 42-32 early on. Again, Wahlert rallied to climb back into it, inching within two points at 42-40 midway through the quarter. Again, W-SR withstood it. Earlier in the season, W-SR might not have had the confident swagger it displayed Monday night to overcome such a flurry of baskets by its opponent.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on it,” Steege said. “We certainly didn’t execute perfectly. We had a lot of careless turnovers. We’re lucky we had a double-digit lead. But those are all things we can learn from, and guys were in situations that they hadn’t been in before and a little bit out of position. We battled and just kept fighting and made our free throws when they mattered most.”
After Marsh drained his second 3-pointer of the night, Hotz got took his first shot of the season. He swished it from beyond the arc to make it 49-40 Go-Hawks. Not too shabby of a way to make your debut less than a week after your first practice.
“Cole’s going to give us everything he can,” Steege said. “His first practice of the year was on Wednesday, and so he’s got to get his basketball legs, and he may never get them this year. But we knew he could help us in small spurts. We knew he’s a really good shooter, and he’d have an opportunity to get a couple shots like he did (Monday), and he buried it when it was really, really important.”
W-SR was tested yet again when Burks fouled out with 3:09 to go and his team ahead 52-42. Once again, W-SR stood tall and held off Wahlert.
Marsh and Newsom finished with 14 points. Eight of Marsh’s came in the fourth quarter. Hansen ended with 12.
“We did what we did to have to win, and at this point in the season, that’s all that matters – you get a ‘W,’ you flush it, you get ready for the next game because now it’s win or go home,” Steege said. “If they think tonight was a battle, it’s not going to get any easier (tonight).”
W-SR 61, WAHLERT 56
Wahlert ... 6 12 14 24 – 56
W-SR …….. 13 13 12 23 – 61
Wahlert: Donovan 12, Freed 11, Heying 0, Crahan 16, Bandy 4, Cummer 3, Steele 2, Faley 8, Lueken 0.
W-SR: Ramker 0, Davis 0, Marsh 14, Hansen 12, Kruse 2, Luck 2, Newsom 14, Hotz 3, Burks 14.