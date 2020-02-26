Postseason play began Monday for the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team, and it gave the Go-Hawks an opportunity to start substate play with a win over a conference rival.
Playing at Marion High School in the first round of the Class 3A Substate 3 bracket, W-SR defeated Charles City 54-42.
The win advances the Go-Hawks to the semifinals, where they will face Marion (18-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Marion. It also gives W-SR a 2-1 series victory over the Comets this season.
"I was really happy overall with the way we played," head coach Nate Steege said. "It was one of our better defensive efforts of the year. We did some things really well on the offensive end of the floor, especially in the 3rd quarter."
The Go-Hawks were led by Caleb Burks on Monday night, who had a breakout offensive performance.
The junior posted a game-high 23 points on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting, and he led the team with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks as well.
It is the first time Burks has led W-SR in scoring since the team fell to Crestwood in double overtime on Jan. 10, when he posted 18 points.
His 23 points Monday were a season high for the junior.
"It's really not by design that he hasn't had that many big games this year," Steege said. "We just haven't executed as well on some of the things we've been trying to do all year that we did correctly Monday night. The result was Caleb being more involved. And when Caleb gets involved in the scoring, we're certainly a better team"
The sophomore duo of Keaton Farmer and Hogan Hansen was also productive as usual. Farmer scored 13 points while making 8 of his 9 attempts from the free throw line, and Hansen scored 12 on 4-of-11 shooting.
Hansen led the team with 7 assists and 4 steals as well.
The Go-Hawks' next game will again bring a team they saw in the regular season — the Marion Indians beat W-SR 59-46 way back on Dec. 21.
"Marion is obviously a very good team," Steege said. "It's a team we played before Christmas, so we're familiar with them. We did not play up to our capabilities in that game.
"They shoot a lot of 3s. Their guards like to penetrate and kick until they get the shots they want, so we're going to have to be disciplined on the defensive end. We need to contest the 3s and more than anything box out and not give them second opportunities on those long rebounds."
That loss to Marion in December turned out to be the first of a three-game losing streak, but Waverly-Shell Rock displayed growth as the regular season closed.
The Go-Hawks entered the playoffs winning seven of their last 10 games.
"I think we've just progressed overall as a group," Steege said. "We knew we had a young team and it was going to be a process. Our guys have really bought in, especially these past few weeks."