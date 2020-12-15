WAVERLY – Nate Steege’s primary concern heading into each game is whether his squad can bring the same intensity, energy and focus it displayed the game before.
Waverly-Shell Rock turned its coach’s worry into an afterthought by defeating New Hampton last week, three days after downing Cedar Rapids Xavier in the season opener.
The Go-Hawks upped the ante again Saturday.
After dominating the first three quarters, W-SR fended off a fourth-quarter onslaught from Waukon during a 65-49 victory in Bock Gym. The win pushed W-SR to 3-0 for the first time since beginning the 2016-17 campaign 3-0 – that team won 17 straight before falling to Cedar Falls on Feb. 4, 2017.
The backbone of W-SR’s early success has been relentless defense, and it was on display again Saturday night.
W-SR (3-0 overall, 1-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) wasted no time in taking control early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead before Waukon got on the scoreboard after a jumper from Aidan Jones. The home team carried an 11-4 advantage into the second quarter.
The Go-Hawks continued to build in the second. Senior Jacob Kruse drained a 3-pointer to widen the margin to 22-6 with 4 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first half. Asa Newsom and Caleb Burks teamed up for 11 points in the quarter to help the Go-Hawks carry a 28-14 advantage into the locker room.
W-SR forced 11 Waukon turnovers – many of them coming in the first half – and won the rebounding battle on both ends of the court.
“When you work hard on defense, the basketball Gods gift you with offense,” said Newsom. “We worked hard and in return we got offense.”
Newsom, a sophomore playing in just his third varsity game after missing all of his freshman year because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament, posted 18 points on the night. A majority of Newsom’s scoring came inside the perimeter, where he often charged the rim and fought for second-chance points. A couple of times, he crashed to the floor and then cashed in at the free-throw line.
“He’s a tough kid,” Steege said of Newsom. “He’s comfortable, and he just works. He doesn’t have any idea how good he could be. He made some huge plays, and I thought he was outstanding defensively, too.”
Newsom’s efforts, which included two rebounds and two steals, along with Burks’ game-high 19 points, were vital for the Go-Hawks. Coming into the game, Steege knew the Indians would focus on taking away junior perimeter threats Keaton Farmer and Hogan Hansen. The strategy, for the most part, worked. Farmer totaled nine points, Hansen just four. But in narrowing in on those two players, the Indians left Newsom and Burks open in the post.
“Those two went to work and both had really good and efficient games inside,” Steege said.
W-SR led 45-24 after three quarters, and Newsom and Burks combined for 10 points in the frame. But its big lead shrank in the blink of an eye in what turned to be a wild final 8 minutes.
Waukon (1-2, 0-1) caught fire in the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to five 3-pointers – a few of which were well-contested shots that went in. Creed Welch posted 12 points in the final quarter, including three 3s.
Consecutive 3s by the Indians cut the Go-Hawks’ lead to 50-37 with 6:25 remaining in regulation. The visitors pulled within 10 points after another 3 by Welch to make it 55-45 with just under five minutes to play.
“Oh, my gosh. They were just shooting lights out,” Burks said. “It was our fault. We didn’t pounce very hard on a couple of the screens. They hit a couple (shots) and got their confidence up. It was a really good fight.”
W-SR was outscored 25-20 in the fourth, but it did just enough to hang on.
The intensity and effort Steege talked about came to fruition, albeit not for all 48 minutes Saturday, but his team fought through some heavy fourth-quarter adversity and pulled through.
“For three quarters, that was about as good as we could’ve executed defensively,” the coach said. “We just continued to battle, and we were able to execute down the stretch, and we made our free throws, which was huge, and we were able to keep our lead throughout the fourth.”
W-SR 65, WAUKON 49
Waukon ………………... 4 8 12 25 – 49
Waverly-Shell Rock … 11 15 19 20 – 64
Waukon: Sweeney 2, Welch 14, O’Neill 6, Hemann 7, Osmonson 9, Cooper 3, Jones 2, Snitker 0, Hennessy 2, Stewart 4.
W-SR: Farmer 9, Ramker 0, Hansen 4, Newsom 18, Burks 19, Halverson 0, Davis 3, Kruse 12, Luck 0, Reyerson 0.