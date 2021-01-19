The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold a Zoom meeting and program Thursday, Jan. 21.
LaToshia Burrell, Director of Employee Engagement with The Accel Group and a 2020 recipient of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier’s “20 Under 40” will speak on the topic “EMBRACE: Celebrating Diversity in the Cedar Valley.”
The program begins at 7 p.m. and is open to guests who are interested in AAUW’s mission of equity. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., with a brief business meeting at 6:45 p.m. Email the current president at kimberly.folkers@wartburg.edu for the Zoom link.
AAUW has been advocating for girls and women since 1881. More information about this national non-profit organization can be found at www.aauw.org. The Waverly Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net/) and meets on the third Thursday of the month. They also host a book club for members. Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.