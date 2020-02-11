The family of Leonard Burrier is honoring his 90th birthday on Feb. 15 with a card shower. Best wishes can be mailed to: 2635-1 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Waverly, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 13°
- Heat Index: 24°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 13°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:13:10 AM
- Sunset: 05:36:11 PM
- Dew Point: 18°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by periods of snow showers later in the day. High 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Janesville boys beat Don Bosco for first time since 2016
- Bremer County courthouse news
- Down to the wire: Nashua-Plainfield wins sectional title by half a point
- Waverly police, area sheriffs' logs
- BREAKING: Deputies arrest 4 for burglary
- IHSAA releases football district assignments for 2020 season
- The mystery of the lost ring
- BREAKING: Girl, 11, makes threats to Denver student, charged with harassment
- GUEST OPINION: Bremer County Democrats caucused successfully
- A curriculum that works
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.