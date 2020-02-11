Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The family of Leonard Burrier is honoring his 90th birthday on Feb. 15 with a card shower. Best wishes can be mailed to: 2635-1 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.