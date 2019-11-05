Gerry Busching of Waverly will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Nov. 13. Please help her celebrate with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1401 Third St. SW, Unit 116, Waverly, IA 50677. She will love to hear from you. The family will be having dinner in honor at a later date.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
