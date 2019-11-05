Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gerry Busching of Waverly will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Nov. 13. Please help her celebrate with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1401 Third St. SW, Unit 116, Waverly, IA 50677. She will love to hear from you. The family will be having dinner in honor at a later date.

