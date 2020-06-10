During her press conference held Wednesday at the state Capitol building, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that businesses will be able to operate at full capacity as long as they are able to do so safely as of Friday.
Starting at 8 a.m., the 50% capacity limitation will be lifted, but businesses like restaurants, bars and theaters must retain the 6-foot social distancing guidelines between groups.
“Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly to best meet the needs of their employees and customers,” Reynolds said. “Establishments shall implement reasonable measures, social distancing, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with the guidance that has been provided by the Department of Public Health.”
She added that swimming pools may also open under these guidelines, as well as senior centers and adult day cares, as long as they can comply with specific guidance offered by the health department.
“These changes are a result of the positive, forward momentum that we’re generating in Iowa, and we must keep it going,” Reynolds said.
The announcement came after the governor announced that more than 200,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, at a per capita rate of 1 in 16. As of Wednesday morning, the number stood at more than 232,000, which includes some repeat tests.
She noted that there was a daily high of 791 positive cases in late April, when the virus’ activity was ramping up, with a positivity rate of 30%. Since then, the average rate has been cut nearly by two-thirds, to 11.1%, with Tuesday’s daily positivity rate came in at 5.4%.
Further, hospitalization rates due to the virus also have a downward trend. There was a high of 417 COVID-19 patients in early May with 164 in intensive care units. Now, there are only 245 hospitalizations statewide with 73 patients in ICUs.
Reynolds also noted that the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment has stabilized. There is now a supply for at least 14 weeks in all essential categories of PPE, with both regional and state stocks continuing to be built to provide a combined 90 days of supplies.
Testing capacities also have increased. Many major healthcare systems have been completing coronavirus tests in their hospital labs, and the State Hygienic Lab has processed 80,000 tests, the most in the state, with 36,000 done by Test Iowa since April 25, with 25,000 since May 22, when requirements were relaxed to allow anyone who wanted to be tested to get one.
“By testing more Iowans and our robust investigation process, we’re better able to track virus activity, understand its scope and monitor trends over time, whether it’s statewide, county, community or right down to a ZIP code,” the governor said. “It also allows us to track the recovery rate of those who have been sick. Of more than the 22,500 Iowans who have had COVID-19, more than 13,500, or 60%, have recovered, and 55% of long-term-care staff and residents that had the virus have also recovered.”
Additionally, 11 of the LTCs where outbreaks had occurred, including Bartels Lutheran Retirement Center in Waverly, have been removed from that status.
Responding to questions from the press, Reynolds clarified how the lifting of limits affect salons, tattoo shops and tanning facilities. She said they’re under the same regulations as other businesses.
“We lifted the percentage,” she said. “We have in place the social distancing and 6 feet requirement to make every reasonable attempt to address that, but I think what you’ll continue to see is, again, businesses want to do the right thing. They want to make sure they’re protecting their employees as well as their clients.
“I have full expectation that the majority … will do everything they can to open up in a safe and responsible manner.”
The original public health declaration, which has since been extended to June 25, included a ban on the redemption of empty beverage containers. In response to when she would possibly allow that to resume, she said she will review it within the next few weeks.
“We continue to revisit some of the regulatory requirements that have been lifted through the proclamation,” she said.