The owner of a Waverly business and founder of a group that is trying to reverse the configuration of Bremer Avenue is making plans to run for city office this fall.
However, Matthew Schneider, 44, is still weighing his options whether to challenge Mayor Dean Soash for his job, if he does run, or take on At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein for that seat.
The Neighborhood Home owner said in a statement posted onto the Waverly Iowa Online Townhall Facebook group that he “will continue to listen to citizens and will determine the best fit.”
In the statement, Schneider said that “dozens of citizens” have encouraged him to run for both positions. He added there are also others who want to run in Wards 2 and 4, but he hasn’t divulged their names in his statement.
Waverly Newspapers asked Schneider to reveal who the candidates are. He did say, from his trip to the World Furniture Market in Las Vegas, that his run is “a definite.”
In the statement, which was posted Sunday afternoon, Schneider said a petition opposing the current three-lane configuration of Bremer Avenue has garnered 4,000 signatures to be given to legislators.
“If that is any indication of sentiment, then citizens are clearly dissatisfied with what is happening inside city government,” Schneider wrote. “Those numbers indicate that the road diet will be a mandate on this election.
“However, there are many issues to discuss this fall. The majority of those issues center around a government that is clearly functioning the way it should.”
He believes that the communication, respect and trust between citizens, city staff and members of the City Council have been broken since the election of Soash.
“We will be restoring trust and transparency and will work to get a government that is again working for the people,” Schneider said.
He pointed out several areas that need to have “serious discussions,” including emergency services, a basic understanding of the city’s financials by the council on an accrual basis, the long-term needs and wants of the community, how to ignite population growth, and how to make Waverly safer, more family friendly and more welcoming in a cost-effective way.
“I will be running because we must no longer have a city where the people at the top tell us what is and what isn’t,” he wrote. “The citizens have clearly said they want a city where the experiences of individuals in the community are heard and valued.”
Waverly Newspapers has reached out to Soash, Waldstein and Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie to ask about their plans to run for another term. Soash has told Waverly Newspapers several times that he will make an announcement when he’s ready, and in a follow-up phone call on Monday, McKenzie said he also is undecided on running for a third term.
Waldstein said she will run for a second full term. (See adjacent story below.)
Earlier, Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer announced he will not seek a second term. He won his seat after beating out Adam Hoffman and Ed White to take over when former councilman Chris Neuendorf declined to run for re-election.
Schneider said in response to a follow-up question that there are several factors which will help him determine choose which seat he will seek.
“One main thing I am determining is to weigh my strengths and weaknesses with the rest of the field and assure that the fit is the best,” he said.