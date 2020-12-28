As the world prepares to turn the calendar page from 2020 to 2021, several Waverly business owners shared their wishes for what the coming year will provide.
The Mixing Bowl: Plain and simple
Even the pandemic hasn’t been enough to curb the community’s sweet tooth, and the Mixing Bowl has remained open through the pandemic to sate those cravings for baked goods.
The Mixing Bowl bakery has been open since Jan. 15, 2019. Co-owner and baker Terri Meister shared that while the Mixing Bowl doesn’t have an official motto, she laughed that it could be “plain and simple” since the bakery specializes in homemade, simple baked goods.
“A lot of people will come from miles away to get cookies and fresh, homemade bread and our pecan rolls,” Meister said. “It’s just amazing how many people come, and that’s from outside Waverly.”
The Waverly community has been equally supportive, even during the pandemic.
“I was really pleased in how many of the local businesses and people support us and just get things here to take other places,” she said.
Meister said customers have been generous and delivered purchased baked goods to the hospital, police station and other businesses with essential workers. When the derecho struck Iowa in August, customers also brought Mixing Bowl goods to those affected by the disaster.
Despite the challenges 2020 has brought, Meister shared there have been many uplifting moments too.
“It wasn’t all bad,” Meister said. “There’s a lot of good things that have come out of it.”
Until September, the bakery was quiet due to the pandemic. Now, business has picked up again. Meister said that The Mixing Bowl prepared over 220 pies for Thanksgiving, something she was thankful for.
Meister hopes that in 2021, the Mixing Bowl can continue spreading joy through baked goods.
The Wild Carrot: Serving kindness and the community
The Wild Carrot, a typically bustling home-away-from-home, has been uncharacteristically quiet the past several months.
Owner Toni Fisher said that the restaurant and gift shop has been this way since the pandemic began. The Wild Carrot, which first opened in November 2011, is usually packed.
The quiet in recent months has been strange, and Fisher has been unable to sit down and visit with customers like she usually does.
“I miss my people,” Fisher said. “I always call them my ‘Wild Carrot peeps.’”
The Wild Carrot’s customers mean everything to Fisher.
“We would do anything to accommodate our guests,” Toni Fisher said. “Everyone says they’re all so spoiled.”
Fisher said that the people who gather at The Wild Carrot on regular days outside pandemic life have a homey space to bond together in.
“We’re here to serve people, and you know, make this like their second home for them,” Fisher said.
While the food is a plus side of visiting, Fisher said that the pleasant atmosphere is what draws customers in.
“They’re not just here just to eat, because you can eat anywhere,” Fisher said. “But they’re here for, you know, the accommodation.”
The team at The Wild Carrot has remained busy despite scaling back hours. They’ve hosted two community meals and offer curbside pickup and delivery. Recently, The Wild Carrot has prepared upwards of 1,000 hot cocoa bombs, a newly popular hot chocolate mix encased in a hard chocolate shell. To prepare the treat, hot cocoa bombs are placed in a mug with hot milk poured over top.
Looking to 2021, Fisher said The Wild Carrot will remain the same. She said that the menu is one community members are familiar with and love. She noted that she wouldn’t dare pull staples like the chicken salad sandwich.
East Bremer Diner: Bringing innovation
The East Bremer Diner has been serving meals since 2001, and even in the middle of a pandemic has found ways to remain resilient.
Matt Lamos, the owner of the restaurant, feels his business provides leadership within the restaurant industry.
“We love the idea of other restaurants coming into town and creating that challenge for us to up our game and to be innovative and everything else,” Lamos said. “I think it takes places like that in communities to help communities grow.”
This healthy competition encourages the East Bremer Diner to try new things. One new thing the diner has tried is hosting Bingo games on Facebook Live, a staff idea. One week saw about 250 participants.
“It was just neat to see our staff come together and say, ‘What can we do as a business for the community?’” Lamos said.
He’s proud of his staff and appreciates having one so dedicated to helping the restaurant.
Lamos said that while business has been down significantly, the community has remained supportive, something that has allowed the restaurant to stay open.
The diner began delivering food over a year ago, a service that has proven to be timely. The diner has shifted more focus to curbside and in-store pickups.
Lamos hopes that in 2021, guests can come to the East Bremer Diner free of fear. He wants anyone who enters the restaurant to feel comfortable and safe enough to eat there. It’s been difficult not to see regular customers who came in a few times a week before the pandemic.
“We look forward to getting back to just seeing our regulars not just get takeout or delivery, but being able to sit down in the restaurant and just talk to them and catch up, see how their family is doing,” Lamos said.
Lamos said the East Bremer Diner will continue being innovative and doing whatever is necessary to remain open for another 20 years.
“We’re blessed to have a staff we do and be in a community we’re in, because if those two things didn’t happen, we’d definitely just be one of those statistics probably,” Lamos said. “Because of who we have and the place where we’re at, you know, that hasn’t been our story yet. So, we appreciate it.”
Pink Daisy Boutique: We appreciate you
Gift-giving can be a cheerful way to lift spirits, and the Pink Daisy Boutique knows this well. The boutique has regularly been hosting giveaways via Facebook Live, offering products like beanies, gift cards and jumbo stuffed animals. Their most recent giveaway on Facebook shares that for each month in 2021, one lucky winner will win a free top of their choice.
The Pink Daisy’s recent live videos have garnered over 100 comments each, ranging from customers sharing which clothing item and size they’d like to purchase to commentary regarding what happens on-screen.
“We have a great client base,” owner Crystol Harms said. “They’ve been supportive through this whole crazy year, and we’re just looking forward for a positive 2021.”
Harms, who owns the boutique with her two daughters, feels that giving back to customers is important. These giveaways are a way for the Pink Daisy Boutique to show its appreciation.
Harms said that this year has been challenging. The boutique was closed for seven weeks when the pandemic began. The Harmses continued to sell clothing through the Pink Daisy Boutique’s online store and ship out orders, a popular service they have continued offering. The boutique also started hosting Facebook Live videos to host sales and giveaways and show store inventory. The boutique offers clothing sizes from small to 3X.
“We offer a large variety of sizes for everyone’s shape,” Harms said.
Harms is glad to be a part of downtown Waverly, which has a variety of stores. She noted that customers can spend the day shopping from store to store. She hopes that in 2021, businesses can open to full capacity and people feel comfortable going out and living their lives.
The Junkery: Found. Made. Local.
Ashley Kraft, the owner of The Junkery, opened up shop in February 2020 in a historic 1st National Bank building in downtown Waverly. The store, which features repurposed, vintage furniture, was forced to shut down only one month after opening due to the pandemic. Luckily, Kraft found plenty of ways to stay busy.
She worked on custom orders and ramped up The Junkery’s online presence. The online shop offered customizable, shippable products.
“I think how long the pandemic has lasted has been a surprise and many didn’t anticipate to still be dealing with as we are almost to the end of 2020,” Kraft said. “However, I think the struggles have really generated more support and awareness for shopping small, and I hope that is an uplifting trend that continues after the pandemic ends.”
The pandemic has also revealed the resilience of business owners.
“I also think that small business owners are naturally resourceful and we saw a lot of great creativity and ingenuity come out of the pandemic, with businesses reinventing the way they do business to remain relevant and effective,” she said.
In 2021, Kraft hopes The Junkery will carry more products produced by small businesses. She also plans to expand her business’ involvement in Waverly’s downtown community.
“I hope to continue to grow our shop in a way that has more events bringing people through the doors by collaborating with other businesses,” Kraft said. “I don’t anticipate any big changes for 2021 but am open to continuing to adapt as we need to based on what we and the community need.”
To Kraft, small businesses are the hearts of communities and are worth protecting. She shared that wanting to live in a community with cute shops and great places to eat requires support.
“Without finding a commitment and balance from members of a community, small businesses cannot survive,” she said. “We are truly voting for the kind of community we want to live in and the kind of businesses we want around us with the way we spend our money. I just want to thank everyone who continues to shop locally and hope everyone continues to.”