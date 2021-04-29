Janine Steinbronn, owner of Simply Renewed Wellness, has been offering personal care services since 1994 to help her clients improve their wellness and self-esteem. Her background and desire to help people on a more personal and holistic manner led to the opening of Simply Renewed Wellness, a health spa and rock shop. The business and all its services encompass her various passions.
Janine began receiving training and pursuing her current certifications for Simply Renewed Wellness in 2017. She’s always wanted to learn massage therapy and started a few programs, but as is often the case, life was busy and time was at a premium. After putting those programs on hold, she realized that there was no time like the present to start up again.
“I just thought, you know what, you can go back to school at any age,” She said. “I decided that this was the right time, 2017, to get back into a good massage therapy program and do what I have had a passion to do for so long.”
She attended Carlson College of Massage Therapy with an emphasis on Swedish massage, and neuromuscular based education and training. This foundation helps effectively treat chronic or acute muscular dysfunction and is rehabilitative in nature. She has also received CranioSacral therapy certification through Wahneta Dimmer of Hands in Harmony Massage & Spa in Cedar Rapids. She received her master Reiki certification through Dr. Mary Nicol of the Cedar Valley Reiki Center in Cedar Falls. The master Reiki certification also allows her to teach Reiki classes. In addition to formal training Janine also researches more in-depth resources to help people on a more individual basis.
Simply Renewed Wellness offers a variety of services. In Reiki sessions, Janine balances the body’s energy system and places various crystals on the seven chakras to help unlock them. When chakras are blocked, which often times is from physical injury or emotional trauma, it can lead to pain and unpleasant emotions. Both the physical and emotional injuries or trauma can manifest themselves in further physical pain, some from actual injury and some from muscle memory that the body manifests involuntarily. CranioSacral therapy improves the flow of cerebrospinal fluid through the spine and relieves headache pain, TMJ, and helps to reduce stress. Clients can request essential oils be incorporated into sessions, which she says can be used to emulate a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere.
Recommended services depend on a client’s information when they fill out a required intake form. Steinbronn provides options for a combination services, which allows clients to discover which kind of service works best for them whether its massage therapy, CranioSacral therapy, Reiki, or a combination of them. Brochures are available to provide clients with the information on the services to help them make an informed choice of the services that might benefit them the most. She also works with some area physical therapists, Chiropractors and other healthcare professionals to help their patients meet maximum improvement.
In the future, Steinbronn hopes to offer additional chakra clearing services and Reiki level one and two classes.
“I think that the way our world is right now, there is a lot of high stress,” Steinbronn said. “There’s a lot of upheaval with the social distancing and masking, and people feel disconnected from others.” Reiki and CranioSacral are both very relaxing services.
When clients walk through her door, her goals are to educate them about the services that are offered, by discovering where they come from in life and how it has shaped their needs, she strives to create an experience that helps them meets their needs so they can walk out the door with a better quality of life both physically and emotionally.
Simply Renewed Wellness recently added a rock, gem and crystal shop in December of 2020. The rocks, gems and crystals come from all corners of the world with some in person purchases and some from trusted individuals with whom they have built relationships.
The items carried in our shop come in a variety of forms from smooth tumbled stone, rough cuts, jewelry, slabs and specimens. In the future, we will be adding a lapidary shop. We will be cutting and polishing our own slices, slabs, specimens, and cabochons primarily from Jaspers, Agates and Geodes. The cabochons will allow customers to select their own piece and have them drilled for sterling silver bails or they can wire wrap their own selection.
“We don’t do an online business for our rock shop because we believe that the crystals benefit people more when the person selects the crystal that is right for them” Steinbronn said.
Clients who come in seeking a stone are invited to place a variety in a basket to help them select one that they are drawn to. People sometimes look for specific sizes, colors or shapes and being able to handle them and look through them allows them to better identify which stone they are drawn to. Rock guidebooks at Simply Renewed Wellness inform clients of the perceived benefits of each kind of stone.
She shares that stones can be calming and grounding. Clear crystals are popular options, and ones that she describes as the “powerhouse” of crystals. They’re good starters for people uncertain of what they’re looking for. Rose quartz, jaspers, smoky quartz and obsidian are all popular.
She has noticed an increased interest in holistic therapies and people frequenting rock shops to find release from anxiety, depression and stress. The pandemic has introduced people to even more challenges, including children attending school from home, people losing jobs, the loss of a loved one, and social isolation. Steinbronn hopes that whatever clients are going through that the services at Simple Renewed Wellness bring them some relaxation and reprieve from the struggles of life.
“For me, it’s not about the number of people coming to my office,” she said. “It’s more about the number of people I’m helping.”