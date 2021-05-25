Renewed Purpose is a one-stop vintage shop, whether a customer is searching for a one-of-a-kind toy from childhood, a home-ready piece of furniture or an item made locally in Iowa.
Ann Seggerman of Ann’s Liquidation Service LLC also owns Renewed Purpose, and the two businesses coincide well. Many items from liquidated estates find themselves on Renewed Purpose’s shelves to find new homes.
Managers Rhona Bleadorn and Sherri Mennenga regularly put out new inventory. Since Renewed Purpose doesn’t purchase items from the market, every item that comes in is unique. That aspect is something both Bleadorn and Mennenga enjoy about their jobs. They find new ways to merchandise each piece that comes into Renewed Purpose and coordinate items together to inspire customers on how to use them in their own homes.
“I enjoy working with vintage items,” Mennenga said. “I just have a passion for that, and I love to rearrange items in the store and make them presentable so that people when they come in they say, ‘Hey, that really looks good together.’ It gives people ideas.”
Mennenga has worked at Renewed Purpose since 2012 when it first opened, and Bleadorn has worked there since 2014. They began co-managing together in November 2019. The two can often be found sporting pink shirts that say “we love you for loving local.” The shirts are a nod to how customers who visit Renewed Purpose value local businesses, and Bleadorn and Mennenga show their appreciation by wearing the shirts. Bleadorn noted that especially since Renewed Purpose was closed briefly during 2020 due to the pandemic, it’s great to see people showing their support.
Renewed Purpose sells a variety of unique products from Iowa businesses, many of which are owned by women. It sells Doe a Deer tea towels and stickers, Madison County Wine, Gym-N-Eat Crickets products, Aura Cacia Essential Oils and SMACK packs, which have been popular among customers.
SMACK was created by Michelle Stricker of Cedar Falls and stands for “spreading messages of affirmation, compassion and kindness.” Each pack comes with 100 message cards revolving around different themes such as faith, teens, kids and grief. Cards can be sent in the mail, slipped into someone’s bag, posted on windshields and given to restaurant workers.
“We love them for how positive they are and what an encouragement they can be for people,” Bleadorn said.
Renewed Purpose is a drop-off site for the Waverly For Sale group on Facebook. Sellers pay $1 to drop off shelvable-sized items at the store for buyers to pick up during business hours and fill out a form. Meeting up in parking lots to exchange money and items can be intimidating for some people, and Renewed Purpose serves as a safe, neutral place to pick up items. The service also holds people accountable for picking up products. A drop box is available outside for dropping off items 24/7 if sellers can’t stop by during business hours.
Many people are drawn to Renewed Purpose because of their love for vintage and nostalgic items. Customers of all ages visit, showing a cross-generational appeal.
“I like the fact that when people come in, they feel like they’re walking down memory lane,” Mennenga said. She often hears customers commenting on items a grandparent or parent had.
Bleadorn echoed the sentiment and recalled a customer who came in and found a vintage toy she’d looked all over for. The toy had been impactful in her son’s childhood, and it, unfortunately, got lost.
“She was in tears when she found it,” Bleadorn said. “That was so heartwarming to me.”
Customers discovering those nostalgic pieces that hold or represent precious memories makes her work at Renewed Purpose feel meaningful.
“I just really love locally owned businesses,” Bleadorn said. “I feel a passion for them, and it’s someone’s dream. What a privilege to be able to work in your local community and meet people and interact with them.”