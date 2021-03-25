For Toni Fisher, the owner of Wild Carrot, starting up the cafe was never about making money. It was about creating a home away from home for the Waverly community.
“It’s a cozy, warm, friendly family atmosphere,” Fisher said.
Wild Carrot opened in November 2011 after Fisher, who regularly hosted people at her home for meals, saw a need for another place in town to gather and enjoy food. The cafe’s name was originally “Save Your Fork,” a reference for saving room for dessert. It didn’t quite fit, though, and Fisher remained open to alternative name ideas. A new name was inspired by a photo showing a phrase on a seed packet from Norby’s Fleet Farm that included the words “wild carrot.”
The new name, “Wild Carrot,” felt like a sign of fate, given that the picture of the seed packet was received while Fisher was making carrot soup and the cafe’s walls had been painted orange.
Fisher can’t envision Wild Carrot any place other than Waverly. While her children have proposed the idea of opening a location in Cedar Falls, Fisher feels the restaurant is right where it needs to be. Waverly has helped create the cafe’s atmosphere, and it’s known as a safe gathering place for anyone who enters, where Fisher hopes they feel cared for and known.
“We’re like a Cheers cafe,” she said, citing the Cheers Restaurant in Boston known for its slogan, “Where everyone knows your name.”
Servers even do their best to memorize customers’ regular orders. Fisher shared that she appreciates how hardworking her workers are, and she’d like to add more people to the team. Whether someone is interested in being a server, host or cook, Fisher is looking for individuals who are passionate about the Wild Carrot and maintaining its legacy.
Fisher hopes that any young person who works for her feels prepared to enter the world if they move on to other things. Additionally, she instills the notion that the Wild Carrot is more than just a cafe. Her philosophy is people can eat anywhere: in line at a restaurant, in a car or their own homes. People come to Wild Carrot for the food, but it’s also a place people come to for camaraderie and to know they’re valued. It’s a place to share stories and life’s moments, whether they’re happy, funny or sad. As such, the Wild Carrot team does its utmost to accommodate all who enter.
“I want my workers to represent the Waverly community,” she said.
Along with its menu of favorites like carrot soup, coleslaw, chicken salad and Reubens, Wild Carrot also sells an assortment of treats that change with the seasons including hot cocoa bombs, truffles and cake bites. Its gift shop offerings also change with the seasons, but consistently sells Reston Lloyd “batter bowls,” Ackerman and Fireside Wines, pajamas and a fan-favorite coffee called “Jamaican Me Crazy” that Fisher tries her best to keep in stock.
“It gets dangerous if we run out,” she joked.
Whether she’s staying after hours with her team to make treats or decorating the cafe for whatever holiday is around the corner, Fisher is thankful for Wild Carrot and the connections it’s helped her establish. For her, the most rewarding aspect of owning the cafe is the people. Wild Carrot’s customers contribute to the homey feel, some feeling so comfortable there that they’ll help out on busy nights by cleaning tables.
The pandemic has been a difficult time to be working at Wild Carrot, as it’s been devoid of its usual warm chatter and familiar faces. Customers have expressed wanting to sit down and see Fisher, and she’s missed seeing them too. With vaccines being regularly distributed, though, life is slowly regaining a sense of normalcy, and Fisher has seen more faces than in previous months. Even though those familiar faces are behind masks, Fisher is happy to see them again.
Fisher possesses a deep love for the Waverly community and the customers and workers who make Wild Carrot feel like a family. It’s truly a one-stop-shop for everything: a venue for baby or bridal showers (and once, a wedding) and a place for a sit-down meal, gifts, treats and human interaction.
“I feel like that’s who we are,” Fisher said. “We’ll do anything for you.”