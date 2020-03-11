The Bremer County Corn and Soybean Association recognized the achievements of the 2019 Ag School class during their annual banquet.
The event took place at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Wednesday January 29t.
The purpose of this program is to connect the public with modern agriculture, explain its accomplishment and give participants hands-on experiences.
Bremer County has had success with this program the last two years and will begin the 2020 class soon.
Classes are held but students also are hosted by local farmers during planting and harvest season.
Agriculture trivia was also played. Topics covered were Kernels of Truth, Food Dollar, Top 10 Ag products, ect. It was fun and very informative.
Three scholarships were awarded to the following students:
Cole Neil, son of Todd and Alisa Neil, and a student at Wapsie Valley High School.
Hannah Miller, daughter of Tim and Tamara Miller, also a student at Wapsie.
Nathan Eggena, son Joan and the late Kenneth Eggena, a student at Denver High School.
Program organizers wished the students success in their future and career growth.
The Bremer County Corn and Soybean Association wishes to thank all the participants, and all the volunteers who make the program possible.