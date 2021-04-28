Julie Meyers, who owns the Decorating Den and Design 360 in Waverly, says has arrived at a point in her life where she can dedicate herself to the issues that impact her fellow community members.
She has filed papers to run for Ward 2 in the June 1 special election for the vacancy created by outgoing councilman Kris Glaser.
Julie is the second candidate to announce for the post. Mike Hangartner, who previously ran for that office during the regular election cycle, made his intentions known last week.
Candidates have until next Friday to file for the special election.
A novice in running for office, Julie says she has life and business experiences that would allow her to bring a unique perspective to the council, if elected.
“It is good to have representation from the small business community,” she said of the council. “There’s value in that.”
After living in seven other communities in their early years, Julie and her husband, Jeff, finally settled in Waverly with an appreciation of what the town offers – from the academic excellence of the school district to the lifestyle and business opportunities available to enterprising minds. Their four children, now all adults, took full advantage of Waverly’s uniqueness.
“It became very clear to us what’s important,” she said of the realization she and her husband reached when they made the decision to raise their kids here. “We need to continue to foster that.”
A Charles City native, Julie attended Luther College and in the first part of her career, worked as a nurse.
Her second career, as an interior designer and a business owner, took her on a path that was different from the one she had envisioned for herself in the healthcare field.
But, she said, the two paths had more in common than she had initially believed.
“In healthcare, I was in service to other people and I got great satisfaction from that,” she said. “What I didn’t anticipate as much as it has happened, is how, in interior design, there is so much caring for people.”
She said what she has learned in the process will be put to good use if she is elected.
“It’s a way for me to be of service and care for fellow citizens,” she said.
If elected, Julie, 62, said listening and learning will be two approaches she would take in an effort to serve the community.
She said she was impressed by how former Mayor Dean Soash stopped at her business once for 45 minutes to solicit her thoughts on what was then an impending street reconstruction project.
“That’s an example I want to follow,” she said.
She noted that she is entering the process with an open mind and does not have an agenda.
“Any issue that affects the citizens of Waverly is potentially a big one,” she said. “I want to gather facts and talk to the people that are affected, I want to focus on the overarching issue of what will keep Waverly moving forward in a positive way, honoring what is established and never getting stagnant.”